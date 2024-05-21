Florida roadside attraction named one of the best in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are planning your next road trip, you may want to make a stop at a quirky landmark in Florida.

Shealy’s Official Skunk Ape Headquarters in Ochopee was ranked the No. 2 best roadside attraction in America, according to USA Today’s 10Best.

This St. Pete Beach bar is one of the best in Florida, according to Southern Living

“Sometimes called the Sasquatch of the Southeast, the skunkape is rumored to live in the Everglades near Ochopee. At Shealy’s Official Skunk Ape Headquarters, interested visitors can see a plaster cast of a skunkape footprint and Dave Shealy’s photographic evidence of the creature,” 10Best said.

A mythical sculpture in front of Skunk Ape Research Center Headquarters sign. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Skunk Ape Headquarters is located at 40904 Tamiami Trail East, on the Trail Lakes Campground. The “Skunk Ape” is Florida’s version of Big Foot, Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster.

The roadside attraction offers tours of Everglades National Park and Big Cypress Swamp. It also has an animal exhibit that features one of the largest snakes held in captivity, a 24-foot-long, 400-pound reticulated python named Goldie.

If you are looking for more places to check out on your next road trip, you may want to stop at one of these must-see roadside attractions.

Lucy the Elephant – Margate City, New Jersey Shealy’s Official Skunk Ape Headquarters – Ochopee, Florida World’s Largest Ball of Twine – Cawker City, Kansas Carhenge – Alliance, Nebraska Dalmatian Fire Hydrant – Beaumont, Texas Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum – Logan, Ohio Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox – Bemidji, Minnesota Wheat Jesus – Colby, Kansas Wall Drug Store Inc – Wall, South Dakota Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum – Gibsland, Louisiana

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.