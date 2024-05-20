Florida ranks in list's top 10 states for most adults living with their parents. Here's why

In 2020, the Pew Research Center conducted a study that found more than 50% of young adults in the U.S. were living with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.

And that trend hasn’t slowed down, according to a newer study.

Ahead of the mid-May Mother’s Day rush, trucking industry website Truckinfo.com analyzed data from the US Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Federal Reserve to find how many young adults would only have to step out of their bedroom to wish their mother a happy Mother’s Day.

The study revealed that the number of young adults who live with their parents has continued to increase. And Florida ranked in the top 10 states where the most young adults are still living at home.

Here’s where Florida ranked on this list and why.

What percentage of 25-34 year-olds live with parents?

“Both men and women between the ages of 25 and 34 are twice as likely to live with their parents than in 1967,” the study said.

“While there was a steady increase until the early 2010s, the figure has grown significantly in recent years.”

According to the study, around 32.1% of adults between the ages of 25 and 34 live at home with their parents. Florida’s state average is a little higher, at 34.8%, ranking the Sunshine State tenth in Truckinginfo.com’s list of states where the most young adults still live with their parents.

Which state has the largest percentage of adults still living with their parents?

New Jersey emerged as the state with the largest percentage of young adults living at home. California placed in second and Connecticut in third. Florida ranked at the bottom, in 10th place.

“Compared to the national average, adult children in coastal cities and the south are much more likely to live with their parents,” the study said.

“Conversely, states in the Midwest and Mountain West are more likely to live with their spouses than the rest of the country”

Here are the rankings, with the percentage of adults between 25 and 34 living with their parents in each state:

New Jersey, 43.3% California, 38.6% Connecticut, 38.6% New Hampshire, 37.4% New York, 37.0% Delaware, 36.9% Maryland, 36.1% Rhode Island, 35.9% Mississippi, 35.8% Florida, 34.8%

The study also found that high housing costs have the biggest influence on why so many young adults are living at home for longer.

“Even for men gainfully employed, many struggle to afford a home. Since 1984, the home-price-to-income ratio in the U.S. has nearly doubled,” the study said. “Meaning homes are twice as expensive today than in 1984.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida in top 10 states for most adults living with parents