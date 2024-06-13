What? Florida made best family-friendly beaches in US, but this state up North ranked No. 1

There are plenty of lists and studies ranking Florida’s beaches as some of the very best, nationally and internationally. Typically these lists come from beach experts, magazines, beachcombers and even reader voting.

But language learning platform Preply took a different approach for its recent “best beaches” list.

Preply ranked the best beaches in the U.S. for families based on how visitors describe their visits to America’s most popular beaches, using TripAdvisor reviews and recommendations.

“To do this, we built a list of America’s top 25 beaches and analyzed their reviews, noting how often core phrases (such as ‘family-friendly’, ‘kid-friendly’, ‘clean’, or ‘dirty’) were mentioned,” the study says.

“Positive words boosted the score, while negative words reduced it.”

Here’s which Florida beaches landed on Preply’s list of the best beaches for families in the U.S.

What are the best family friendly beaches in the U.S.?

The best family friendly beach in the U.S. based on TripAdvisor reviews and recommendations is in Maryland, crowning Ocean City Beach as the best.

"With its pristine sandy shores and bustling three-mile boardwalk, Ocean City Beach offers various family-friendly attractions, including amusement parks, mini golf courses, and water sports activities. Whether you’re dreaming of a relaxing day under the sun or an action-packed adventure on the wave, Ocean City Beach has it all," Preply writes.

Where in Florida are the most family-friendly beaches?

Two Florida beaches, Clearwater Beach on the Gulf Coast and Fernandina Beach on the northeast coast, ranked in the Top 10, placing in seventh and 10th place, respectively.

VisitFlorida also has a list of 12 beaches that are the most family-friendly in the state and both Clearwater and Amelia Island, where Fernandina Beach is located, made this list as well.

Here’s VisitFlorida’s list of the 12 best family-friendly beaches around the state:

Fort Walton Beach Panama City Beach Amelia Island Daytona Beach Cocoa Beach Clearwater Beach Anna Maria Island Siesta Key Delray Beach Hollywood Beach Miami Beach St. Augustine

Preply’s list of the Top 10 best family-friendly beaches in the U.S.

Ocean City Beach, Maryland Poipu Beach Park, Hawaii Ka'anapali Beach, Hawaii North Beach - Tybee Island Beach, Georgia Asbury Park Beach & Boardwalk, New Jersey Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Clearwater Beach, Florida Laguna Beach - Heisler Park, California Santa Monica State Beach, California Fernandina Beach, Florida

Is Clearwater Beach, Florida, good for families?

There are plenty of activities for the whole family around Clearwater Beach, which is probably why it ranks on both of these family-friendly rankings lists.

“Clearwater Beach greets you with offers of parasailing, rides on a ‘pirate’ ship, and a long pier stretching into the Gulf,” VisitFlorida’s rankings list says.

“Nightly sunset celebrations on Pier 60, countless watersports options and family-friendly resorts promise to keep your whole team entertained, making it one of the best family beaches in Florida. While you’re in the area, make sure to splash over to Clearwater Marine Aquarium to meet rehabilitated marine animals.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida beaches: Study highlights 2 that are the best family friendly