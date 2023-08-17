New Florida Getaways For A Relaxing Coastal Vacation

Find the sunny retreat that’s perfect for you.

Courtesy of Mello on the Beach

We’re dreaming about a getaway–how about you? You’re in luck, because the Sunshine State has several new stays that you should know about. From luxe hotels to cozy inns, there's a spot on this list for every style of coastal vacation–and vacationer. Whether your ideal getaway includes lounging by a rooftop pool, hitting the golf course first thing in the morning, or trying every seafood restaurant on the strip, there’s a new Florida hotel here for you. The properties are all different in terms of style and amenities, but each promises a memorable experience. Some go big on luxury, while others offer boutique-style lodging, extended stays, or resort environs. Wherever you end up, you’ll be in good hands with each of these new Florida hotels, inns, and resorts. Pack your bags!

Courtesy of AKA West Palm Beach

West Palm

A beautifully designed addition to the West Palm Beach hotel scene, the AKA West Palm opened in 2022. It’s a gorgeous property with streamlined interiors, a variety of stay options, a picturesque pool deck, and sparkling views of the water. The area is walkable and will put you within a stone's throw of restaurants, shopping at The Square, nightlife, and performing arts spaces.

Courtesy of Kurt Lischka for Camp Creek Inn

Watersound

When you’re on the beloved thoroughfare that is 30A, set your sights on Camp Creek Inn, a new boutique hotel with 75 beautifully appointed rooms, two dining options, and easy access to the links of Watersound Club’s Camp Creek Golf Course. With your stay, guests are granted access to the club and its private golf courses, restaurants, and pools, as well as other amenities.

Courtesy of Gary Bogdon for Hotel Effie

Sandestin

You’ll find Hotel Effie at Sandestin, where the shores of nearby Miramar Beach beckon. Opened in 2021, it’s a 250-room hotel packed with amenities like Spa Lilliana (an ideal spot for luxe treatments and massages) and a rooftop pool, where you can lounge during the day and watch the sun go down over the water at night.

Courtesy of Steven Gray for Lily Hall

Pensacola

This boutique lodging, a revitalized historic property that was once a church and a punk venue, is located in sunny Pensacola. Enjoy the lush designs of the parlor as well as the food, craft cocktails, and community of Brother Fox and Sister Hen, two gathering spaces that invite you to sit and stay awhile.

Courtesy of Loews Coral Gables Hotel

Coral Gables

After it opened its doors in 2022, visitors flocked to the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, which is a show-stopping Miami getaway located just a few blocks from Miracle Mile. It’s part of The Plaza Coral Gables, a mixed-use development that gives you access to shopping, public art, and restaurants galore.

Courtesy of Mello on the Beach

Anna Maria Island

This new beachfront getaway has an invitingly mod style and is located on the ultra-charming Anna Maria Island along Florida’s picturesque Gulf Coast. It’s situated along Manatee Beach and offers fun and funky rental units decorated in beachy hues with easy access to the sands.

Courtesy of Matthew Williams for ROOST Tampa

Tampa

Opened in Tampa in 2022, ROOST Tampa is an extended-stay property where you can stay for a while and also enjoy all of the amenities of a boutique hotel, like 24-hour concierge services. It's just like home (but even better).

Courtesy of Nikolas Koenig for The Tampa EDITION

Tampa

Florida hotels don’t get much more luxurious than The Tampa EDITION, a lavish property that opened in 2022. It’s a destination for the most memorable of getaways. Located in the Water Street Tampa neighborhood, this hotel has multiple dining options and a breezy rooftop bar with stellar views.

Courtesy of THesis Hotel Miami

Coral Gables

THesis Hotel Miami opened in 2020, giving guests easy access to the Coral Gables and Miami area. Resort-style amenities mean you’ll want for nothing as you settle into your room and make plans to dine at the hotel’s Orno Restaurant and Mamey Restaurant. The mind behind the meals is chef Niven Patel, a James Beard nominee.

Courtesy of The Pensacola Beach Resort

Pensacola

A getaway with all the beachy amenities you could hope for, The Pensacola Beach Resort opened in 2023 with 161 rooms fronting the water, some with breathtaking balconies perfect for taking in the ocean air. Stay here, and you’ll be able to walk to the Pensacola Beach Pier and nearby seafood restaurants for fresh catch.

