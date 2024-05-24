Florida has 161 state parks. The most popular, 10 things to know before you set out to explore them

Need plans for the Memorial Day holiday weekend? You can add one idea to your list.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this month that all Florida state parks will be free to enter during the Memorial Day weekend.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” DeSantis said when he announced the state would kick off the summer with savings for families by waiving admission for all visitors to Florida State Parks for Memorial Day weekend.

But where do you even start? According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Recreation and Parks, there are "175 state parks, trails and historic sites spanning nearly 800,000 acres and 100 miles of sandy white beach."

Narrowing down the number a little bit more, Visit Florida says there are 161 state parks across the state. Perfect for exploring this upcoming weekend or throughout the year.

What is the most popular state park in Florida?

A flamingo at Honeymoon Island, Florida. Camera used was a Canon EOS R5 with a Canon 100-500 lens.

Visit Florida shares that Dunedin's Honeymoon Island State Park is the most visited in the entire state. According to data from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from the fiscal 2022-2023 year, the island saw over 1.5 million visitors.

"Besides Florida's famous sunshine, beaches and nature, visitors come to swim, fish and snorkel in the warm waters of the Gulf or picnic while they enjoy the beautiful scenery," Visit Florida shares. "Shelling is particularly good here, as the Gulf currents deposit an incredible variety of seashells on the shore."

On its website, it shares that Honeymoon Island has more than four miles of beach, along with a three-mile trail through one of the last remaining virgin slash pine forests. It also boasts quite bit of wildlife, such as osprey, owls and armadillos.

The state park is open from 8 a.m. to sundown every day of the year, costing $8 per vehicle to get in. The park is found at #1 Causeway Boulevard in Dunedin.

Top 10 Florida trails and parks with the highest attendance

State park superlatives: See largest, smallest and other top parks in Florida

St. George Island State Park

Visit Florida also highlighted some of the other state parks around Florida and their unique features. If you'd rather stay away from the most populated park, try these others:

Here are 10 tips to know before heading to Florida state park

Manatees at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Decided you want to add exploring a state park to your upcoming agenda? Here's some tips to consider before heading out:

As obvious as it sounds, pick your park before you go! See what state parks are near you or which ones you'd want to make the drive to and do your research.

If you're wanting to spend the night, head to the Florida State Parks website to book a reservation at a campsite.

Take advantage of what the parks have to offer! From making your own pancakes to meeting mermaids, there are multiple unique activities at every state park. Check ahead to see what features are at your local state park.

Check the hours and fees before embarking on your trip. Entrance fees typically range from $6 to $8 per vehicle.

Be prepared - pack ahead and include the preferred items for your agenda, such as hiking, paddle boarding or just hanging out.

Check reviews and get recommendations before you go. Get tips, tricks and guidance from those who have literally walked the walk already.

Don't let a rainy day ruin your fun - check the forecast ahead of time and modify plans in case of extreme weather.

Speaking of weather, we all know Florida gets hot and humid quickly. Plan to go early in the morning to avoid muggy weather. Plus you can avoid the typical crowds around mid-afternoon!

Some of these parks and trails are huge! Download or purchase a map of the park to have on hand.

Know your limits! While you might want to see and go it all while exploring the state parks, make sure to stay safe and give yourself breaks if needed.

Contributing reporting: Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida State Parks: What to know before going to one of state's parks