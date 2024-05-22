Florida has 14 of the best 150 places to live in 2024, rankings say. How did Miami do?

Florida is home to 14 of the best cities to live in the United States, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.

U.S. News on Tuesday unveiled its annual ranking, which analyzes data on 150 major cities. A shift from metro-based data to city-based data this year resulted in many new appearances in the top 25 from the South, the publication states.

The rankings are based on a variety of metrics, including housing affordability and household income, quality of education, access to health care, crime rates and air quality.

The data is weighted based on the factors people consider most important, as determined by a U.S. News survey of Americans that asks what matters when picking a place to live. This year’s survey found an increased interest in cost of living and a greater emphasis on the job market, U.S. News states.

So how did Florida do?

Naples is the No. 1 best place to live in the country, according to the list. And Miami came in at No. 123, the lowest ranked Florida city on the national Top 150 list.

In between are Sarasota, Tampa, Jacksonville and others.

What the list said about Miami and Naples

What about the Magic City, the 123rd best place to live in the country? The list had this to say:

▪ “Miami is one of the most vibrant metro areas in the U.S., and it’s well on its way to becoming one of the largest international business hubs in the world. In Miami, each neighborhood reflects its diverse communities and adds to the character of the area and Miami-Dade County. Miami proper draws young professionals with a multitude of trade and banking careers, while Miami Beach still has a party-hard atmosphere. Meanwhile, suburbs such as Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and Doral are popular locations for raising families. Miami’s population is very accepting of nontraditional families as well, and plays host to large pride celebrations.”

What about the No.1 best place to live, Naples, Florida? The list had this to say:

▪ “Nestled between the edges of the Everglades and the shores of the Gulf of Mexico sits Collier County, home to Naples, Immokalee and Marco Island, as well as a range of distinctly Florida flavors. Long known as a preferred retirement spot for the rich, powerful and cold-averse, the greater Naples area supplies pristine beaches, sprawling golf courses, and fine dining and shopping. Closer to the area’s rural interior, meanwhile, cattle graze and seasonal workers pick tomatoes in the fields around Immokalee, a farming community an hour’s drive outside of Naples.”

Florida cities that made made the list of top 150 places to live

Which Florida cities made the cut this year?

Here are the rankings:

1. Naples

11. Sarasota

31. Pensacola

35. Tampa

37. Fort Myers

49. Melbourne

56. Jacksonville

68. Orlando

75: Tallahassee

78. Ocala

80. Lakeland

83. Port St. Lucie

96. Daytona Beach

123. Miami