Florence Pugh Wore Another Completely Sheer Valentino Look

Florence Pugh just wore a look so dramatic, it makes all that Don’t Worry Darling nonsense look like child’s play. The 26-year-old Oscar nominee stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a completely sheer and completely chic matching set that bared the nip.

On Sunday, October 2, Pugh attended a Valentino dinner in the magnetic ensemble that matched her skin tone and is adorned all over in gold sequins in a paisley-like pattern. Her long-sleeve shirt, complete with collar and unbuttoned front placket, is a tight-fitting and cropped to just below the bust; Pugh didn’t wear anything to cover her boobs under the sheer fabric, as is her right. She paired the top with a matching maxi skirt over nude briefs.

The actor finished the look with dangling earrings, a pendant necklace, strappy gold heels, and a crisp white handbag. For glam, Pugh wore a fierce smoky eye, coral lipstick, and defined bronzed cheeks, and did her short blonde bob in a trendy wet hair style.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2022 Pierre Suu

This is not the first time Florence Pugh has bared the nipple in Valentino: Back in July she wore a completely sheer hot pink minidress with a thong. Fashion icon.

Originally Appeared on Glamour