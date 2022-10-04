Florence Pugh stuns in see-through Valentino crop top: 'Trust the button'

Florence Pugh, pictured here at the Venice International Film Festival in September, wore a sheer Valentino number during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh is freeing the nipple and trusting the button at Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the Don't Worry Darling actress shared a few photos to Instagram showing off the sheer Valentino ensemble she wore to the Italian fashion house's PFW dinner following its Spring 2023 ready-to-wear show.

The completely see-through two-piece set was enmeshed with intricate sequined beading, and the collared long sleeve top was held together by a single button and a little faith from Pugh.

"Trust the button," she wrote in her caption.

She complemented the look with a slicked-back bouffant-esque coiffure, a white Valentino bag and a pair of high-waisted nude briefs. But the undergarments stopped there for the Midsommar star, who went sans bra for the night.

Fans in the comments ate up the daring look.

"In Florence we Trust," wrote one user.

"The way you literally never miss," shared another.

While still a head-turning moment, this was not the first time Pugh opted to unapologetically free the nip in the name of Valentino and body positivity.

In July, the Academy Award winner donned a pink nipple-revealing Valentino dress at the label's haute couture show in Rome.

The piquant tulle frock drew considerable critiques from body-shamers who had something to say about everything from her breast size to her audacity. But Pugh promptly clapped back, letting fans and haters alike know that the decision was intentional.

"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," she wrote in her caption, defending the look. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after."

Story continues

She also addressed the body shaming and double standards presented by men when a woman chooses to show her nipples.

"What's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I'm happy with all of the 'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny tits,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat chested.' I've lived in my body for a long time," Pugh wrote. "I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

She finished off the post with the hashtag "#F***ingFreeTheF***ingNipple," and it appears she is staying true to that message.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.