Florence Pugh Soars in 6-Inch Heels at the 2024 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet
Florence Pugh is known for wearing sky-high heels at red carpet events — and it wasn’t different at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday. The actress, who is part of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which received 13 nominations at the BAFTAs, attended the event in a full custom look by Harris Reed.
Pugh’s sandals featured a generous platform and a block heel reaching at least 6 inches in height. The shoe’s base has a similar silhouette to the styles included in Harris Reed’s famous knee-high boot collection.
Platform shoes, characterized by a thick sole that adds height to the wearer, have been embraced by celebrities for their ability to make a bold fashion statement for many years. These shoes can come in various styles, including sandals, heels and boots, and they often feature raised soles at the front as well as the back.
Pugh used her platform heels to complement her off-the-shoulder gown, which featured a silver metallic corset top.
This isn’t the first time Pugh has worked with Harris Reed for her red carpet looks. The actress is a longtime friend of the designer and even attended his fall 2023 runway show during London Fashion Week.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) is an annual event honoring outstanding achievements in the film and television industry. Established in 1947, the prestigious awards celebrate excellence in various categories, including acting, directing and cinematography. The event serves as a significant precursor to the Oscars, making it a key event in the awards season.
