Florence fifth grader gets her wish granted

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Today, the Make-a-Wish Foundation and James Clemons High School surprised a North Alabama girl with a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Mackenzie Perkins walked the halls of James Clemons this afternoon, with the celebrity treatment, thinking that was her make-a-wish reveal.

Yet, she didn’t know she had an even bigger surprise waiting when she was told she’d been booked on a trip to her dream destination Los Angeles.

Friday afternoon, James Clemons High School rolled out the red carpet to set the stage for Mackenzie’s big surprise. Alongside her two best friends, she got all glammed up and got to pick out the perfect red carpet outfit.

Mackenzie said she focused on comfort for the special outfit.

“I picked this one because it was the most comfortable and I could actually walk in it,” she said.

Her red carpet treatment also included a limo ride to the school.

Mackenzie is a fifth grader, in the Madison City School district and loves learning about her favorite subjects.

“Reading and science, but mostly reading,” she said.

But her mom Nicole Perkins said she has big Hollywood dreams.

“She wants to be a content creator, she makes YouTube videos and that’s where she wants to be, she wants to be where the stars are,” Nicole told News 19.

The Make-a-Wish team is helping her dreams come true by sending her family on a trip to sunny Los Angeles California.

The family can’t wait with Mackenzie saying she is very excited.

“I broke out in tears when I got to see the whole James Clemons student body cheer her on,” Nicole said. “We know she’s a special kid but to see everyone else see how special she is is really great.”

Mackenzie was born 12 weeks early and has dealt with intestinal issues her whole life.

“She has IV nutrition, she has a port and it’s a rare condition, and she may need a transplant one day,” Nicole explained.”

She said getting to have fun together with Mackenzie means everything

“This was more than we could’ve dreamed of for her, made her feel special, and we’re so grateful for this community,” Nicole said. “It was the best, the best Friday in the entire world.”

It’s an afternoon Mackenzie will never forget.

