FlixBus adds Phoenix-San Diego direct service. How to get a cheap ticket

Metro Phoenix residents won't need to gas up their cars and drive six hours to hit the beach in San Diego this summer. There's a new option.

FlixBus announced new direct service between Phoenix and San Diego, which will run from now through September. The new route was made possible through a partnership with charter bus providers Jet Limousines and MIB Limousine Service. FlixBus also partners with Greyhound.

Until this route, FlixBus trips between Phoenix and San Diego required a transfer in Los Angeles.

San Diego is not the only city Arizonans can travel to via FlixBus; it also offers service to Las Vegas.

Here's what to know about the new Phoenix-San Diego bus route.

How does FlixBus work?

FlixBus prices include one carry-on bag, one stored bag and onboard Wi-Fi. There are extra charges for additional or oversize bags.

For an additional fee, you can select your seat in advance. You also can upgrade to having a guaranteed empty seat next to you.

How much is a bus ticket from Phoenix to San Diego?

FlixBus fares from Phoenix to San Diego cost around $90 to $110 round trip, depending on the dates, The Arizona Republic found when researching itineraries for weekend trips in July and August. Midweek prices are cheaper.

Phoenix to San Diego bus time

The ride time varies based on which stop you get off the bus, ranging from 6 hours and 45 minutes to 7 hours and 55 minutes.

Riding the bus takes longer than driving because of the number of stops. However, it's at least four hours shorter than FlixBus' routes to San Diego that require a connection in Los Angeles.

Where do you catch the FlixBus in Phoenix?

Catch the FlixBus to San Diego at two stops near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport:

The 44th Street PHX Sky Train Station at 44th and Washington streets.

The Phoenix Bus Station at 2115 E. Buckeye Road.

Where do buses stop on the way to San Diego?

FlixBus makes five stops in Arizona and California on the way to San Diego:

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport 44th Street Station.

Phoenix Bus Station, 2115 E. Buckeye Road.

Yuma County Area Transit in Yuma.

Calexico Bus Station in Calexico, California.

El Centro Bus Stop in El Centro, California.

Where do buses stop in San Diego?

FlixBus makes three stops in San Diego:

San Diego State University, 5716 Hardy Ave.

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, 2728 Congress St.

San Ysidro Bus Terminal, 731 E. San Ysidro Blvd.

How to book Phoenix-San Diego bus tickets

Book Phoenix-San Diego bus tickets via Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com, or the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New FlixBus Phoenix-San Diego route: Here's how it works