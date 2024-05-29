Flint enthusiasts from all over converge on Coshocton

COSHOCTON − People attending the Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In said they come in for two main reasons — friends and flint.

The event going for more than 40 years was held at the Coshocton Fairgrounds for the second year. There are two shows every year over Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Craftsmen demonstrate how to create arrowheads, spears, stone tools, bows, cordage and other items from hide and bone. There are jewelry makers and other artisans as well, and people attending will have opportunities to try their hand at knapping.

Ron Tarkas of Elyria shows off an arrowhead he created at the Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In Memorial Day weekend at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

Roy Miller was one of the founders of the festival when it originated at Flint Ridge in Heath. Miller is considered the king of flint ridge flint by collectors. He said flint varies in color and ability to be chipped based on area its from and different knappers like different types of flint.

"It's modern flint knapping. I've promoted it as modern lithic art," Miller said. "Everyone coming here comes for the very same reason the (American) Indians came here thousands of years ago. This is where we get all our material for knapping."

John Aliseky goes through flint with dealer Donnie McKinnis at the Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

Donnie McKinnis is a flint dealer from St. Louis, Missouri, who has flint from the St. Louis area, Kentucky, Iowa and other regions. He said much of it comes from walking creek beds or exploring construction sites.

"People here want it heated because it chips easier and it's prettier, but there are guys, more and more lately here, that like it raw because of the challenge," McKinnis said. "Your earliest Native Americans, they didn't know heat treated. All they knew was raw from the creeks. They would make an arrowhead out of that and some of them are really fine."

Kevin Gwinner of Willard works on a piece of flint to create an arrowhead at the Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

People have become good friends over time, even though they one see each other once or twice a year. John Aliskey from Pennsylvania has been coming to the festival and buying flint from McKinnis for more than 20 years.

"I like seeing him and a couple other guys," Aliskey said while motioning toward McKinnis.

Dan Keaton of Piketon works on a piece of flint to create an arrowhead at the Coshocton Flint Festival and Knap-In at the Coshocton County Fairgrounds.

Dan and Vicki Keaton were in from Piketon. Vicki has only been to the festival a couple times, but Dan has been traveling in for 15 years.

"I was always fascinated by it and wondered how the (American) Indians made their arrowheads," he said. "It's taken me so many years to learn, but I probably have about 800 arrowhead points I've made. It's just relaxing."

