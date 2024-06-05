Flight delayed or canceled? How to get ahead of the issue. | Cruising Altitude

It’s the realization no traveler wants to have: your flight is delayed, canceled or diverted, and as a result, you’ll miss your connection or otherwise not make it where you’re trying to go.

It’s a frustrating situation, but it doesn’t always have to be the end of the world – or even the end of your trip. Ultimately, airlines want to get you where you’re trying to get to, and sometimes, you can help smooth that process by doing your research and being prepared when you finally have your turn with customer service.

So the next time your travel plans go awry, here are the things to remember.

Tight connection? Let a flight attendant know

If your flight is delayed and you have a connection, you may still be able to continue without too much hassle.

Nadia Henry, a travel adviser who goes by Sparkle professionally, told me flight attendants may be able to help make that connection a little easier for you.

“If the flight is not full, they can move their seat up if they’re nice,” she said. “They can make an announcement that there are people that are on a connecting flight, (so) please let these people off first.”

A few weeks ago, I heard the cabin crew leader on my flight announce multiple times that there were many passengers on our plane with tight connections after a long delay before our departure. He requested that everyone allow those passengers off first and the message seems to have stuck. It was the first time I can remember in ages that people generally stayed in their seats when we arrived at the gate.

However, Sparkle said that flight attendants may not know your predicament if you don’t ask for help, so it’s important to be your own advocate if you encounter issues while traveling.

If your flight is delayed or canceled, you can get ahead of the pack on getting rebooked.

Research your alternatives

Being your own advocate isn’t limited to asking flight attendants for help. If you’re going to miss a connection or your flight has been canceled, you may need to have all or part of your trip rebooked.

In that case, it’s a good idea to approach customer service with your preferred flights if you’re not able to rebook them yourself. Many airlines now offer self-service rebooking tools on their apps and websites, but those don’t always present every option.

So, how can you do this research? Well, first, download the airline’s app on your phone before you travel. That will be the easiest way to get updates and make changes to your itinerary on the fly if something goes wrong. Take advantage of inflight Wi-Fi or service on the ground to get a jump on your fellow passengers when it comes to looking up your options and rebooking yourself. The sooner you can make those changes, the more options will be available.

“Doing your homework before you get to the counter is always good. You can be proactive to let the representative know, I already looked this up,” Sparkle said. Especially when agents are dealing with multiple delays and cancellations, knowing what flights you want when you get to the counter can help make their job easier because it means they don’t have to spend time searching for those alternatives for you.

Sparkle also said airlines can sometimes rebook you on other carriers, so it’s worth seeing what other airlines have available to get you where you need to go as well.

Keep in mind, there are no guarantees when things go wrong like this. Your preferred flights might not be available, or your airline might not have a partnership deal to get you on another carrier you’re requesting, but it never hurts to ask.

Like most things in air travel, airlines usually accommodate elite frequent flyers and passengers in premium cabins first when things get disrupted. But if you don’t have status and you’re flying economy, you can still maximize your chances of getting your preferred alternate flights by using self-service rebooking tools as soon as possible. You can also reach out to airlines on multiple platforms, such as through their app and/or social media, while waiting to get customer service help at the airport. If you have lounge access, you may also be able to take advantage of shorter customer service lines there.

Zach Griff, a fellow aviation journalist at The Points Guy, recently posted a thread on social media about his best practices when he encounters flight issues, and researching alternative flights was his number one piece of advice.

As for you, here are some tips for handling irregular ops:



1⃣ Immediately research alternative flights

2⃣Be your own advocate

3⃣Keep searching since availability changes frequently

4⃣Use your status to leverage better benefits

5⃣Most importantly, be nice to staff



The end. — Zach Griff (@_ZachGriff) May 7, 2024

Know your rights

Different airlines have different policies around rebooking, including hotel and meal vouchers, when your flight is delayed or canceled for reasons within their control.

The Department of Transportation has a dashboard that outlines each carrier’s rules, and a quick check before you get to the customer service counter or connect with a representative electronically or on the phone can help you understand what you can and can’t ask for in your situation.

For example, Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines will rebook you on other airlines if your flight is significantly delayed for reasons they control. However, Allegiant, Frontier, Hawaiian, Southwest and Spirit Airlines won’t.

You may be entitled to a refund

If your flight is canceled for any reason and you choose not to travel on the alternatives your airline offers you, you’re eligible for a refund to your original form of payment – even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.

The DOT recently announced changes to its mandatory refund policies that will go into effect this fall. These policies include automatic refunds if a service you pay for, like onboard Wi-Fi, doesn’t work on your flight.

One more tip

Beyond advocating for yourself during a travel hiccup, Sparkle said there are things you can do to preempt some issues when you travel.

“Always keep any important medication in your carry-on bag. Also, always keep a small bag, whether a knapsack or small carry-on, with a change of clothes and all your toiletries,” she said.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to deal with flight delays and cancelations | Cruising Altitude