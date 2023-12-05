These are the tech items you should never travel without, according to flight crew members

Traveling for the holidays? Passport, check. Clothes, check. Toiletries, check. That's all one needs to have a fabulous trip anywhere in the world, right? Wrong. For a truly comfortable and stress-free holiday journey, we highly recommend packing more than just the necessities.

Be it noise-canceling headphones or a battery pack to juice up your phone, bringing a few problem-solving tech accessories along for the ride is always a good idea. And who better to recommend travel tech than flight crew personnel, who've made frequent travel their profession? We talked with a flight attendant and scoured the internet for flight-crew-recommended products, and here are our findings.

Hiskfun Portable Mini Humidifier To keep you breathing easy This five-inch mini humidifier is small enough to pack in a purse, plus has an LED nightlight! Simon Wu, a flight attendant for Cathay Pacific for six years, told Yahoo Life that a humidifier is a must after a long flight. "I absolutely need a humidifier for my skin after a long plane ride," he says. He recommends this particular brand and model due to its size. "This small one makes it very easy to pack." It operates via USB, comes with two spray modes, plus there is a night-light LED. $10 at Amazon

Google Google Pixel Buds Pro A little something to tune out the noise An alternative to Apple's AirPods, these noise-canceling earbuds reach up to 31 hours of battery life with the charging case. While Apple AirPods are popular, Wu prefers Google Pixel Buds Pro. "The Pixel Buds are a must-have when I'm taking a nap during my shift break," he said. They're small and compact, plus they have plenty of battery life with their charging case. They use Active Noise Cancelling and you can simply ask Google for directions, to answer calls and to control your music. $120 at Amazon$120 at Walmart

Anker Anker PowerCore 13000mAh Portable Charger Keep your gadgets juiced up Never worry about your phone's battery running out again with this handy Anker portable charger. You'll likely be using your phone a lot on your trip, which will certainly drain the battery. A power bank is a must. This particular model from Anker is a favorite with Amazon reviewers, including crew members. "As a flight attendant I always need power on the go," said one. "I bought this to replace an older Anker power bank I had left on a plane. This battery is perfect for me. I don’t always have a long time to be charging, and this battery charges my phone incredibly fast and holds around four full charges for my iPhone X. My only complaint is the shape. I wish it were a tad more slender, as when held against my phone it sticks out on the sides making it hard to hold. Otherwise a great, fast battery pack and easy to stow for travel!" $32 at Amazon

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Stay adaptive, anywhere Traveling abroad? Keep in mind that outlets vary by country. This universal travel adapter can help you plug in your electronics. A universal travel adapter helps continue to charge your electronics like your phone, tablet or laptop. This all-in-one model includes four USB-A connectors and a USB-C. "Bought this for our nephew who is prepping for his first trip to Europe!" said one travel pro. "This travel adapter is all in one piece and very sturdy; I am getting a couple for my husband and I as we are flight attendants! Not having to worry about missing pieces is great!" $23 at Amazon

Bestek Universal Travel Adapter, Voltage Converter So you don't blow a fuse Do you have more robust electronic needs? This universal travel adapter comes with a 110 to 220V voltage converter, which is useful for appliances such as curling irons and fans. If you plan on bringing appliances such as curling irons and electric toothbrushes, then you might want to get a universal travel adapter that has a voltage converter. "As a retired international flight attendant, I have had every kind of converter for overseas travel," said this reviewer. "The Bestek converter was the best I have ever purchased. With phones, iPads, curling irons, computers, etc., the converter makes it so easy to charge it all up at the same time. I had a mini-curling iron that I thought wouldn't work with the converter, but it heated it up perfectly. Loved it!" $38 at Amazon

Hotlogic Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven Stay cookin' Not every hotel room has a microwave, which is a pain if you want to heat up leftovers or breakfast. Enter the Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven:an electric food-warming tote that has become something of a cult hit among flight crew. One five-star reviewer said it's a must-have for flight crew: "I absolutely love my Hot Logic. I’ve been a flight attendant for a really long time and this is my second one after discovering in Italy that my first one was broken and not heating up. I mostly do turns (day trips), but even on those I take this with me just in case we don’t make home and have to stay overnight somewhere. ... Outside of North America, microwaves in hotels are almost impossible to find. The Hot Logic works great with converters as well just keep an eye on how hot it may get when using a converter." $40 at Amazon

BUBM Bubm Electronic Organizer Keep it together Cables and plugs can get chaotic, but an electronics organizer like this makes packing a breeze. And it's waterproof! Though not quite a tech gadget, an electronics organizer like this one from Bubm is a travel tech essential because it helps keep all of your cables and plugs in one place. "I love this bag," wrote one flight crew member in a review. "I am a flight attendant, and I carry three iDevices, two chargers (both cylindrical) and wireless headphones. Obviously, I need lots of cables and plugs, and to charge and recharge, and this carries them all neatly with room for spares. Having this creates so much more room in my bag and keeps things organized perfectly. I have room for multiple outlet plugs, spare headphones, that weird iPhone dongle and extra lightning cables. And when I travel for leisure I just move this wrap from my work bag to my travel bag, and I know I have all my electronic charging stuff. 6/5 stars!" $12 at Amazon

