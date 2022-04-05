Get ready for take off! Flight attendants shares their go-to travel products and packing tips

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With flights back to full capacity, travel restrictions lifted and summer vacations on the way, you may already be dreaming about your next travel destination. But before you can touch down in paradise, there's a list as long as a CVS receipt of things to pack and do before you jet off. We talked to the people who have literally made flying their job—flight attendants—to get their expert recommendations.

With 10 years of experience as a private flight attendant, Cindy Kowalewski has traveled to 100 countries including Seychelles, Myanmar, Maldives, Slovenia and many more.

Valerie Fraser is an in-flight crew member, photographer and foodie who catalogs the best dishes for every layover and leisure trip on her secondary Instagram account @flightattendantfoodie.

Now let's get ready for take off with their tried-and-true must-haves.

In-Flight Essentials

The molded foam won't smear your makeup or leave behind creases. (Photo: Amazon)

"My must pack items are an inflatable neck pillow, Mack’s Dreamgirl earplugs, a big warm scarf that can double up as a blanket, and a sleeping mask. I love Bucky 40 Blinks Eye Masks, because they have molded cups, cute colors and patterns, and are so comfortable," says Kowalewski.

$12.50 at Amazon

The ceramides in this cream will help your skin retain moisture. (Photo: Amazon)

"Flying can dehydrate your skin like no other, so I have to have a good lotion on hand," says Fraser. "One of my favorites is from La Roche Posay."

$20 at Amazon

This hydrating lip mask smells like berries.

"I always bring a hydrating lip balm when I fly. A flight attendant friend just gifted me the Laneige lip sleeping mask and I really like," Kowalewski says.

$22 at Sephora

Travel Must-Haves

Everything you need for minor travel injuries, like bandages, pain reliever and blister patches. (Photo: Amazon)

Both of our veteran travelers mentioned keeping a TSA-approved stocked medicine and first aid kit packed in your carryon. "I always bring Pepto Bismol, Advil, Gas-X and disinfecting wipes," Fraser says. "Being in the air often does crazy things to your body and you gotta be prepared."

$19 at Amazon

Fun colors make simple outfits appear trendier. (Photo: Nordstrom)

"I always pack: extra underwear in case of delays, a swimsuit for sunny destinations, and a pair of leggings, so I can run downstairs at a hotel without putting on a full outfit. I also make sure to pack a comfortable pair of sneakers for walking," says Fraser.

$130 at Nordstrom

Get wrinkle-free duds from a tool that's about as small as a curling iron! (Photo: Amazon)

"I keep a mini steamer in my bag when I travel, because hotel irons aren’t the best," Kowalewski says.

$47 $54 at Amazon

This hat comes in two sizes so you can find the best fit for your noggin. (Photo: Nordstrom)

"When you’re really on the go, Panama style hats can hide a lot of things—especially that unwashed, messy hair—and will still make your outfit look fab! Rag & Bone has an exceptional one," says Kowalewski. For a more affordable option, try Nordstrom's $39 version (It comes in three colors!).

$230 at Nordstrom

This set of three packing cubes will keep all your clothing organized within your suitcase. (Photo: Herschel)

"I really love my Herschel packing cubes. The set I have comes with a wet bag too, which is perfect for when I have a bathing suit that didn’t dry completely," Fraser says.

$40 for three at Herschel

This bag rolls up for easy storage or packing.

"For an everyday travel bag, I cannot live without my Longchamp. It’s water proof — and with travel something always explodes in my purse — so it’s easy to clean up," Kowalewski says. "Be sure to pack your carry-on with possible delays or detours in mind. Bring a snack, refillable water bottle, change of clothes and a great book."

$145 at Nordstrom

