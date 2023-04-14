'Completely changed my workflow': Score this adjustable standing desk for $150 off

It's been said that sitting is the new smoking — and with many of us working from home, we sit more than ever before. The solution? A standing desk! These desks let you go from a seated position to a standing one and can be a great way to combat that post-lunchtime fatigue. (It's hard to fall asleep standing up, after all.) Our own resident tech expert Rick Broida just reviewed the FlexiSpot Q8 Standing Desk, and it's on sale right now for $150 off thanks to an on-page coupon.

Let's talk about size. This desk is 55 inches wide by 28 inches deep, giving it plenty of space to hold your laptop, files, and more. With a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds, you don't have to worry about overloading it — unless you're still using an old CRT-style monitor, perhaps.

The height can be adjusted from just 24 inches all the way up to 49 inches, and the motor produces less than 45dB of sound. That's about the average volume inside a library.

You can store four different height settings that can be accessed with the touch of a button, making it perfect for multiple users or just one person with several different usage preferences. There are built-in features, too, like wireless charging. A variety of different USB ports make it easy to plug in a huge range of devices, and an under-table cable management tray helps keep the workspace tidy and organized.

Stand up, stretch your legs, and stay healthier with this standing desk. (Photo: Amazon)

"I am in absolute LOVE with this standing desk! Hands down, it's completely changed my workflow and desire to work on creative projects. The assembly was much easier than I thought (literally connecting the two legs to the base, some light cable management, and ready to rock and roll). The instruction manual was straightforward + the desk was neatly packed in its box," said one five-star reviewer. "I'm an artist, designer, and educator, so I'm constantly at a desk. But a lot of my personal projects fell to the wayside because I don't like sitting for long periods of time (even pre-pandemic). This desk gives me so much flexibility and really has me inspired to work on things again."

Another user chimed in with: "I love this desk! It is great quality, looks nice (I bought the glass top) and works perfect! The ability to set 4 heights is perfect for 2 people sharing the desk. My boyfriend and I who are about a foot height difference can set both our sitting and standing height for easy change of heights when we switch out using the same desk. Being able to charge my phone, watch, etc on the desk is a great perk as well! Assembly was pretty easy, I would recommend having a two people assembling it though."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

