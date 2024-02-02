These Fleece Mid-Layers Are Stylish and Warm



One of the most versatile pieces to have in your closet is a fleece jacket. They keep you warm, are easy to layer, and are soft to the touch. Wear them under your shell when hitting the slopes or under a robe when you’re hitting the couch. They’re light enough to use on short hikes and can be easily dressed up for casual outings.

While the basics don’t vary much between styles, the best fleece jackets are designed with practicality in mind and use fabric blends that hold up to multiple washes and wear. We highlight different fleece textures and features to help you choose the right one that fits your style.



The Best Fleece Jackets

What to Consider

Material and Construction

Fleece jackets are primarily polyester, often blended with other fabrics for added durability and comfort. High-performance Polartec fleece is a top choice for many outerwear brands. For example, our recommendation for Best Activewear from Arc’teryx is Polartec blended with 8 percent spandex for better mobility. Some fleece jackets, like our Best Splurge pick, have a nylon-mesh lining that wicks moisture from the body.

In terms of cut, there are oversized fleece jackets designed for layering bulky sweaters or your favorite hoodie underneath. Some generously cut jackets feature a dropped shoulder and lowered arm holes to prevent bunching. Other styles are more form-fitting for comfort underneath a shell or heavier outerwear. To help seal in warmth, most fleece jackets have elastic bindings at the cuffs and hem.

Pile and Texture

Fleece jackets are categorized as low-, medium-, or high-pile. Low-pile fleece (also called microfleece) feels smooth and even, and isn’t prone to pilling. Medium-pile fleece has a soft, plushy texture like your favorite childhood stuffed animal and makes for a cozy and warm mid-layer. High-pile fleece is shaggy and typically seen on jackets with a generous cut for layering underneath or styles to wear on their own.

Weatherproofing

Fleece jackets are designed for warmth. They won’t protect you from the elements, like your go-to shell, though some add a windproof layer which helps if you don't have a windproof winter coat. Some fleece jackets have water-repellent nylon panels that are DWR-coated, usually placed at the upper chest and back, and shoulders. They can handle a short sprinkle but don’t expect them to keep you dry if you’re caught in a downpour.

Features

Details like pull-tabs on zippers, pocket placement, and extra storage can help you decide which fleece jacket suits your needs and style. Almost all of our picks have the classic high-collar silhouette, but we include a hooded option for those that want extra coverage.

How We Selected

Many of the fleece jackets we write about below are in our own closets—some for years—so we can vouch for their quality and comfort. I’ve lived in the south, where the most I needed in winter was a fleece jacket, to now layering them up for New York winters. I can stow them in my backpack anytime I travel and I like to roll them up to use as an extra pillow when camping.

To compile our lineup, we turned to Patagonia, The North Face, and other heritage brands, plus newer ones such as Cotopaxi and Manastash, and chose a range of options that are versatile layering pieces designed for style, active pursuits, or a combination of both. We included basic fleece jackets that have a full-zip placket, high collar, and at least two hand pockets, and jackets with extra storage inside, or at the arm or chest. We looked at pile and fleece weight to cater to different texture preferences and varying levels of warmth, wind-proofing, and water-resistance.

Denali Fleece Jacket

The versatile Denali has what you want from a fleece to wear year-round. It’s plenty warm on its own, and with DWR-coated nylon panels on the chest, shoulders, and at the upper back, offers some protection from rain or snow.

The Polartec fleece is on the heavier side, which we see as a plus, yet thanks to its low pile there’s no bulk, so it’s a comfortable mid-layer under a shell or other outerwear. And, the fit is roomy enough to layer a hoodie or sweatshirt underneath.

Ample storage is another highlight. There are two covered zip pockets at the chest to keep belongings secure and within easy reach, and two zip pockets at the waist.

I have one of these that’s over ten years old and still going strong. It’s been through hikes, excessive daily wear, and multiple washes without missing a beat.

Shop Now Denali Fleece Jacket rei.com $126.93

Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket

This fleece jacket is lightweight yet warm, with a cozy medium-pile texture and simple two-pocket design. The rib-knit cuffs are wider than the elastic binding on most other fleece jackets. I find a wider rib-knit cuff doesn’t ride up as much but it’s mostly a matter of personal preference. The hem is also cut wide, though there’s a drawstring at the waist for a tighter fit.

The Steens jacket fits true to size and is ideal to use as a mid-layer. It comes in more than two dozen colors, some solid and some two-tone, plus it’s available in extended sizes. Point being: you can find a color you like and a size that fits you at a good price.

Shop Now Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket amazon.com $52.94

Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

The Retro-X was the first to address the biggest problem with fleece jackets—wind. Underneath its high-pile, there’s a windproof barrier that many fleece jackets lack. The layer closest to your skin is moisture-wicking mesh nylon to keep you dry and help regulate body temperature.

The fleece jacket has a roomy fit, and with no shoulder seam to constrict movement it offers great mobility. The design also helps with layering, as a more structured shoulder could cause uncomfortable bunching underneath, especially if you’re wearing a backpack.

The Retro-X is a familiar style that works for casual outings, intentionally designed for the outdoors, and won’t disappoint in either.

Shop Now Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket rei.com $229.00

Mt. Gorilla Fleece Jacket

Manastash pulls from 90’s outerwear for the brand’s heavyweight Mt. Gorilla Fleece. The throwback graphic labels and nylon-taped sleeves add to its retro style.

Like Patagonia’s Retro-X, this mid-weight high-pile fleece jacket has a wind-blocking layer, though no moisture-wicking mesh lining. It's great for casual outings and but you'll probably get too hot if you're wearing this while hiking or biking for a long period of time as there's nothing here to wick moisture or help regulate body temperature.

All of the jacket’s zippers have oversized nylon pull-tabs that are easy to grab if you’re wearing a pair of gloves. The covert zip-pocket on the sleeve is perfect for stashing cards or cash if you don’t want to dig through your layers trying to find them.

Kevin Cortez, one of our editors for Popular Mechanics, wears this jacket throughout the winter and says “the fleece is so so good and heavy.” The oversized fit also allows for wearing mid-layers underneath.

Shop Now Mt. Gorilla Fleece Jacket backcountry.com $189.95

Kyanite Fleece Jacket

The Kyanite is prepped for high-level activity, with moisture-wicking Polartec fleece that has a hint of stretch for maximum mobility.

There’s also a good amount of nylon in the fabric to bolster durability, so it won’t feel plushy like other fleece jackets though the interior is brushed for softness. It fits true to size with a collar that hits at mid-neck to make it easy layering underneath a shell.

The elastic binding in the cuffs and hem is sewn inside the fleece to give the jacket a streamlined, sporty look. Its pocket zippers are laminated to keep out precipitation, though if you’re caught in a downpour these won’t help much. The small zipper pulls are unobtrusive and add to the jacket’s sleek style, but they can be a bit fussy, especially if you have a pair of gloves on.

Shop Now Kyanite Fleece Jacket rei.com $144.93

Teca Full-Zip Fleece Jacket

The soft and plush medium-pile fleece Teca jacket is on the heavier side and provides great warmth as a mid-layer.

Standout features include a scuba hood with an elastic binding for a snug fit and a large interior drop pocket that’s perfect to keep your wallet or phone secure. It has elastic binding at the hem and cuffs as well.

In terms of durability and weatherproofing, the tafetta nylon stripes are abrasion-resistant and DWR-coated but it’s such a small section of the jacket, it won’t do anything in terms of rain protection. The contrasting stripes are a fun detail though, reminiscent of outerwear from the 70’s.

Shop Now Teca Full-Zip Fleece Jacket rei.com $97.93

Sherpa Mixup Fleece Jacket

This shaggy, high-pile fleece jacket has synthetic insulation in its lining. It’s designed with a high-pile texture like our Best Splurge pick and features DWR-coated nylon panels like our Best Overall fleece jacket. It’s essentially a mashup with a distinctive look and keeps you really warm, plus the collar sits high and hits just under your chin for maximum coverage.

The fit runs large, so you can layer sweaters or hoodies underneath, but the generous cut means it’s harder to wear under a shell.

Shop Now Sherpa Mixup Fleece Jacket merrell.com $95.00

