These Fleece-lined Leggings Will Keep You Warm and Dry This Winter — and They’re 50% Off for Cyber Monday

They’re perfect for hiking, cycling, skiing, or lounging at home.

The weather outside is frightful indeed when you aren’t wearing the right gear. The leggings you’ve been living in all fall just won’t cut it for all the winter adventures in your future — you’re going to need something a lot more heavy-duty than one thin layer of polyester.

The Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings are ready for snow, wind, and under-40-degree Fahrenheit temperatures — and right now they’re 52 percent off ahead of Cyber Monday. Reviewers call them silky-soft, snug, and equipped to keep legs warm even in the cold climates of Alaska and Iceland, and they even ranked among the best leggings tested by Travel + Leisure editors.

The soft inner fleece layer works as insulation, trapping your body heat and creating a shield between your skin and the biting chill. The leggings’ smooth outer shell is made of a water-resistant material that keeps you dry in light rain and snow, reviewers attest.

“I bought these for an upcoming trip to Scotland but had a chance to audition them yesterday at a rainy football tailgate and game,” one shopper wrote. “My husband and I both wore our waterproof jackets and boots, but he wore jeans and I wore these. He was soaked from the waist to ankles, but I was completely warm and dry. You could see the rain just beading up on the fabric.”

The leggings come in size XS to 3X and are available in three styles: the “classic” with five pockets, “simple” with one pocket just on the back waistline, and a petite version of the “classic” with shorter, 25-inch inseams. In addition to the back zipper pocket, perfect for keeping cards dry and secure, the “classic” style comes with two mobile phone-sized pockets on each leg.

More than 6,000 shoppers have given Baleaf’s thermal leggings five stars at Amazon. Reviewers say they’ve worn them winter hiking, cycling, running, and even as a base layer under their ski bibs. One who packed them on an Alaskan cruise said they wore them on all their excursions — “whale watching, train ride through White Pass, a boat trip to another island, and just hanging out on the cruise” — and was so impressed they purchased two more pairs while waiting in the airport for their flight home.

The Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings come in a whopping 20 colors, including black, olive green, light blue, and merlot. So take advantage of Amazon’s irresistible Cyber Monday deal on the black and navy styles — $26, down from $53. In the words of a happy customer, “buy two pairs; you’ll thank me later.” Shop for more Black Friday deals on leggings at Amazon, below.

More Cyber Monday Deals on Leggings at Amazon:

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37.

