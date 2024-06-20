Flea market season has started. Here are 9 markets in the Louisville area to check out

With summer comes flea market season. It's time for seasoned bargain hunters, vintage collectors, and new-age shoppers looking for the next cool retro find to fan out across the city as flea markets restock and start popping up.

Louisville has a variety of places for bargain hunting and repurposed goods shopping. Here's a look at nine flea markets in the Louisville area:

200 W. Jefferson St., La Grange

The Oldham County market is located in the historic downtown La Grange and is open daily. The shop has a wide selection of antiques, consignment items, furniture, and vintage goods at an affordable price.

2900 7th Street Road

This weekly flea market, open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., draws in roughly 15,000 weekly visitors, according to its website. Along with traditional flea market finds, this market draws shoppers in with local food offerings, a produce market, and a campground and RV park.

More than 600 indoor booths and 150 outdoor spaces offer a mix of "vintage collectibles, handcrafted goods, fashion, accessories, and more."

Admission and parking are both free for visitors.

Location varies by event

The Flea Off Market, which features local artists, craftspeople, collectors, farmers, musicians, food trucks, and others, holds pop-up outdoor events around the city. The markets, which can best be described as flea market meets arts and crafts fair, will typically showcase upward of 200 vendors, "food trucks, craft beer, seasonal cocktails, live music, workshops, movies, and all sorts of family entertainment."

Upcoming pop-ups include June 22 at 1228 E. Breckinridge St., July 13 at 1228 E. Breckinridge St. with a music-themed market, Sept. 21-22 at 1000 E. Market St., Oct. 5 at 1036 E. Burnett Ave., and at least two markets in December.

Admission to the market is free.

Mid-century furniture for sale inside Fleur de Flea in Paristown.January 29, 2020

947 E. Breckinridge St.

The 35,000 square foot warehouse in Paristown is open Wednesday through Sunday and sells "vintage, vinyl, antiques, mid-century, art deco, plants, books, repurposed and more." The indoor space features more than 150 vendors. When guests visit on the weekends, they can enjoy a cocktail from the pop-up bar while perusing the goods.

Besides the indoor market that is open year-round, a few times a year, Fleur de Flea puts on an outdoor market at 213 Witherspoon St., Waterfront Plaza. The next outdoor market is scheduled for July 6 with another one planned for Aug. 31. The outdoor vintage markets feature over 200 vendors from across the region and allow shoppers to browse with the scenic Ohio River in the background.

Admission is free to both indoor and outdoor markets and parking can be found around both venues.

Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Throughout the year, Kentucky Flea Market puts on several market experiences for shoppers, including a spring fling, a Memorial Day Spectacular, and a Labor Day weekend event.

The Labor Day Spectacular market is set to run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2 at the Expo Center. Admission is free and guests will be able to view more than 800 booths, including at least 200 antique pavilion booths. Attendance is expected to be more than 20,000 shoppers, according to Stewarts Promotions, the flea market promoter for the event.

Kentucky Flea Market will also be held Dec. 28-31 for a New Year's Spectacular.

Vintage vinyl inside Fleur de Flea in Paristown.January 29, 2020

731 Brent St.

This market is a seasonal event occurring on the third Saturday of the month. It features vendors selling an eclectic mix of vintage goods, vinyls, antiques, plants, books, repurposed items, and more.

The market will showcase more than 100 vendors, food and cocktails will be available from nearby restaurants and the food hall. The event is also pet-friendly.

There are three remaining markets this year: June 22, Sept. 21, and Oct. 19. Each market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

Connie and Al Finkbiner shopped at the Peddlers Mall in Clarksville Monday. Indiana allowed non-essential retailers to open Monday for business.

11310 Preston Hwy, 12405 Shelbyville Road, 191 Outer Loop, 5718 Outer Loop, and 1416 Blackiston Mill Road, Clarksville, Indiana

With 18 locations across Kentucky and surrounding states, Peddler's Mall offers shoppers a chance to score "retro clothing, repurposed furniture, antique decor, [and] vintage memorabilia." All Louisville area locations are open daily.

Each location has a variety of different booths and local vendors. Booths range from retro items at the Outer Loop location to girly chic vibes at the Middletown location to floral, art and home goods found across the multiple locations.

305 South 1st Ave., La Grange

This La Grange-based market is open daily and offers "a huge assortment of unique products." Booths carry items ranging from clothes and leather goods to home decor, patriotic items, designer bags, and more.

8523 Terry Road

This market is open daily and features a variety of booths. The market boasts household goods, furniture, tools, collectibles, kitchenware and even clothes.

