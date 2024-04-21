Flea market in East El Paso a hub for vintage lovers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso vintage lovers can find a hub for all things vintage at the One Size Fits All Vintage Market.













The market sets up every third Saturday of the month at the Rad Retrocade’s patio in East El Paso, 9910 Montana Ave.

It is hosted by the co-owners of the One Size Fits All (OSFA) vintage store that is located in Downtown El Paso.

The market rotates vendors, and mostly has vintage clothing pop-up stands that feature anything from baby to women’s to classic sports vintage clothing.

People can also find vinyl records, vintage rework shops, and even get a cup of iced coffee from vendors, or simply head indoors to Rad Retrocade for food and drinks.

But for the hosts of the market and other enthusiasts, there is so much more meaning to all things vintage.

“For me, it was always the stories. I loved finding a shirt, looking it up and you go, ‘What is this?’ You learn about the band, you learn about the history, about the company who made it, and all those little stories they start adding up to me,” said OSFA co-owner Derek Kettel.

The market is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the third Saturday, but will be transitioning to evening hours as summer approaches.

“The reason why I have such a passion for clothes like this is because they really don’t make clothes like this anymore. As far as the graphics on the tees, the ink on the tees, it’s just not the same, it’s incomparable. And the great thing about vintage is you buy a piece like this and the chances of you running into someone wearing the same thing as you is very unlikely. So it’s kind of like one on one pieces,” said Tory Castellanos, owner of Qtrcentury Vintage.

Castellanos explained that the name of her vintage shop is a nod to the turn of the century, and a challenge to the fast-fashion trends, where both clothing and styles come and go.

“There’s an oversaturation of clothes out there in the world, and there’s probably enough clothes that’s already been made to clothe everyone on this Earth right now,” said Castellanos. “

Saturday, April 20, marked the first time Castellanos set up her pop-up stand after nearly 10 years of collecting vintage clothing. She explained that her passion for vintage clothing originated from her childhood, when she became infatuated with scouring for special items at stores like Savers, Goodwill and other thrift stores.

“Some of these clothes are a lot older than any of us, and they’re still in really good shape. So that says a lot about it, as opposed to the fast fashion that’s out there that you can find at the mall or at the store. This stuff is timeless. It’s always going to come back around,” Castellanos said.









For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.