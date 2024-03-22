For A Flawless Sear On Steak, You Need To Keep It Moving

Mastering the art of flawlessly searing a steak is the key to unlocking maximum flavor and tenderness. Even if you are familiar with the standard rule of placing your steak and not touching it for a few moments while the heat works, you still might make mistakes while searing. Let's take a closer look at how you need to utilize your grill for the ultimate sear.

Hot spots are vital when searing steaks on the grill. Every grill has them, and you must embrace hot spots for a flawless sear. These sizzling zones are where the flames are hottest, promising the perfect sear. The heat these spots hold is the key to caramelization and flavor that will make your steak truly unforgettable. However, you do have to chase them once you start searing.

Once you've preheated your grill to the optimal temperature, identify those hot spots and position your steak directly over them. Then, resist the urge to fiddle with it constantly. Let it sizzle for a good minute without disturbance. This uninterrupted heat transfer is what creates that mouthwatering crust on the outside while locking in all those flavorful juices on the inside. However, once the spot begins to cool down, move the steak to another hot spot on the grill. Keep searing the same side of the steak on hot spots for two to three minutes before starting the process again on the other side.

Read more: Your Guide To The Different Cuts Of Steak

This Technique Works For Reverse Searing Steaks Too

perfectly seared steak - Grandriver/Getty Images

Now, let's talk about reverse searing, another technique you can utilize for a perfectly seared steak while changing up the timing. Instead of searing first and then finishing on the grill, reverse searing involves gently cooking the steak at a low temperature in the grill's indirect heat before giving it a final sear.

To execute the reverse sear like a pro, start by setting up your grill for indirect cooking by turning off one burner or arranging the coals to one side. Place your steak on the cooler side of the grill and let it cook low and slow until it reaches your desired level of doneness. Once your steak is almost there, it's time to crank up the heat, get the steak closer to the coals, and unleash those hot spots for the ultimate sear. Again, move your steak over to the hot zone and let it work its magic for a couple of minutes on each side, creating that beautiful Maillard reaction that caramelizes and crusts the steak with all the flavor.

With the power of hot spots and a little patience, you can achieve steak-searing perfection every time. So, fire up that grill, embrace those sizzling zones, and prepare to impress with flawlessly seared steaks every time.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.