These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $24

Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that flatter? The too-tight low-rise jeans we've been suffering in are finally gone — and mom jeans are back! But of course, the young and fashion-focused are taking the idea to extremes. If you're looking for something between Millennial skinny jeans and Gen Z baggy jeans that are both flattering and comfortable, we totally get it. To help you out, we made it our mission to find just that and uncovered a bunch of denim discounts at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. Scroll on for deals starting at just $24.

From the woman who invented fashion jeans for women, Gloria Vanderbilt has been an iconic name in the industry for decades for a reason. If you're searching for denim that's designed to fit real women of all shapes and sizes, the Amanda jeans literally fit the bill. They're a classic high rise that sits at your natural waist.

This fan is in love: "I've looked everywhere for these. I had a pair years ago and lived in them — wore them until they were threads. I LOVE that these come up to my belly button so my midriff bulge is more hidden. I love that they bend and move easily with me. I love that the buttonhole is easy to button because I have trouble with my hands. I love that they aren't saggy. No more old lady elastic waistband pants with gathers."

Lee's motto has always been The Brand That Fits, and thousands of happy women agree. With over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, Lee Women’s Instantly Slims Classic Relaxed Fit Monroe Straight Leg Jean is super popular, especially for middle-aged women looking for the right fit.

A wise reviewer writes, "I don’t feel as if my pants need to be hiked up constantly. Also, I am way past the age of wearing everything skin tight. There have to be some clothes for the older woman, and these are it."

NYDJ NYDJ Womens Barbara Boot-Cut Jeans $60 $109 Save $49 Beware: These are Not Your Daughter's Jeans...but they're hot enough for her to steal. They're practically shapewear, with a slimming panel in the front and a curve-loving crisscross design. $60 at Amazon

If you haven't heard of NYDJ, it formerly stood for Not Your Daughter's Jeans, and that's exactly what we're looking for. (Even Oprah loves this brand!) These Barbara bootcut jeans are designed to look as cute and sexy as that young'un in her twenties might wear, but they're designed for us older folk. With just the right amount of elasticity blended into the cotton for that perfect stretch, they use their lift tuck technology to make you feel slim and supported in all the right places. (Owing to their magical slimming panels, we suggest you select one size down from what you normally wear for the best fit.) The bootcut gives that skinny-leg look ending in a sexy flare, extending the look of your legs so you appear taller and svelte-er. Perfect with boots, of course, but also a knockout with heels. Prices vary by style and size, but there are some combos that are upwards of $20 off.

This mom says, "I'm 56 years old with a thick waist. The jeans are very forgiving and make me look long and lean when I am not... I'm not a teen and when I spend this much on an item I wear it for a LONG time, which makes the price a good value to me. These jeans make me look GREAT. That's all I care about. Great jean."

The "perfect choice for mature women with curves and bellies," Democracy jeans are made to slim you down where you need it. Democracy’s signature “Ab” Solution jean uses innovative construction that incorporates smooth, super-stretch denim, slimming panels to mold and hold, a hidden inner elastic waistband for a no-gap waist, mesh panels for tummy control, signature curved back yoke and strategically placed pockets that provide a “booty lift.” Now, that's a lot of innovation put into one pair of jeans! Available in short and long inseams as well as in petite and plus sizes, this jean is a perfect year-round staple.

This fan says, "Someone on Facebook had suggested these jeans as good mom jeans. I'm 61 and have more of a belly than I prefer. They are super stretchy everywhere and are SOOOO comfortable."

Adorable with sneakers now and fab with a pair of boots in the colder months, this wide-leg crop jean is a wardrobe must. This stretch denim pair is designed to sit at your natural waist with fully functional pockets, easy zipper fly, belt loops and a high rise. Available in a variety of shades, they also come hemmed or frayed-edged for a more casual look. And these are only 24 bucks! (Price may vary by style and size.)

One fan exclaimed: "Buy these!!! They fit beautifully. If you’re curvy they fit and accent your body in a great way!! Love the length. You can dress these up or down! It’s hard to find jeans that fit my curves as well as these do."

PajamaJeans PajamaJeans Bootcut $57 $63 Save $6 We haven't seen legwear this sleep-friendly since yoga pants. These alt-jeans slip right on. $57 at Amazon

Don't we all fantasize about walking around in public in the comfort of our pj's? Well, now you can make the dream a reality. These PajamaJeans are so dreamy, you can sleep in them. The secret is the drawstring closure, but it's just that — a secret. It's hidden in the waistband while a faux zip closure tricks the unknowing eye. Meanwhile details like five pockets, stitching and rivets are the real deal, just like that heavy denim of yore. Finally a pair of jeans that slip right on — no more battling with zippers. Their Dormisoft Denim embraces your best assets and flatters all shapes and sizes, while the boot-cut style lengthens legs. Grab a pair for 50 bucks, then sit back, relax and take a nap in these dreamy jeans.

This anti-denim wearer is now a believer: "I wasn't sure if I would like these. I was afraid of that grandma look — LOL, but they actually look like jeans, and no one can tell they aren't. They are so comfortable, I love that I can sit down in them and not feel like I'm being cut in half (I despise regular jeans). They are so nice and flat across the tummy area (unlike regular jeans). They've maintained their shape after months, and they fit me perfectly."

