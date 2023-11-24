‘Flattering’ Dresses, ‘Comfortable’ Jeans, and More Are Up to 80% Off for Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

White House Black Market’s seasonal sale starts now.

Real Simple / David Hattan

Between shopping for gifts, decorating your home, and planning dinner menus, preparing for the holidays can be stressful and overwhelming. If finding the perfect holiday outfit is also on your to-do list, take a moment to shop Black Friday sales popping up everywhere.

Through November 27, White House Black Market is offering 30 percent off sitewide on holiday-ready tees, blouses, jackets, and dresses during its Black Friday sale. Many of these items are wardrobe staples for work days or nights out like this relaxed blazer or these velvet trousers.

Keep scrolling to see what other sales we’re eyeing during the sale.

Best White House Black Market Black Friday Deals

Sleeveless Satin Slip Dress

White House Back Market

$91 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

For a go-to dress that will fit any occasion, this satin slip dress can be worn with a jacket or styled on its own. To make it even more versatile, layer it under a sweater to create a casual daytime outfit. Shoppers love the fit, saying “the dress is form-fitting without being tight, flattering without being showy.” In short, it’s an effortless holiday party piece.

Mid-Rise Everyday Soft Denim Bootcut Jeans

White House Black Market

$70 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

Everyone needs a classic pair of jeans they can count on to wear with any outfit. This pair comes in three different size types: curvy, petite, and regular, as well as three different inseams including regular, short, and long to help you find your ideal fit. Dozens of shoppers give these jeans five stars, with one sharing that they “absolutely love the look and feel,” adding that they are “great quality” and “very comfortable”.

Luna Wide Leg Velvet Trousers

White House Back Market

$77 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

These trousers are a must if you’re in need of pants that are equally stylish and comfortable, and the velvet fabric adds a festive, winter-ready touch to your wardrobe. They’re available in deep blue and burgundy red, and at 30 percent off, they are now discounted to $77.

Long-Sleeve Ribbed Turtleneck

White House Back Market

$39 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

Finding the right turtleneck can be harder than you’d imagine, especially if you want it to be layerable, comfortable, and available in a variety of colors. This ribbed turtleneck is available in nine colors, including light yellow, navy blue, and brown, and shoppers say that the material “has just enough stretch where it's not tight and not loose either.” While it’s a more fitted style, the soft fabric makes it feel ultra-luxe.

You have just a few more days to grab your favorite comfy finds from White House Black Market’s Black Friday sale, so keep scrolling for even more of our top picks.

The Passporter Slip On Cardigan

White House Black Market

$105 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

Long-Sleeve Sequin Blouson Dress

White House Black Market

$35 at white-house-black-market.pxf.io

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.