12 Swimsuits That Don’t Dig Into Your Skin or Cut Off Your Circulation

Regardless of your body type, shape, and size, trying to find a figure-flattering, cute swimsuit that doesn’t dig in or cut off your circulation can be a challenge. Swimsuits that are too tight often leave us feeling uncomfortable and have us readjusting all day, but then again, we don’t want a design that’s too loose, either, (espeically since a saggy swimsuit comes with its own set of issues).

It doesn’t matter whether you’re rocking a bikini, sexy one-piece, or tankini — even if the fit of your bathing suit is ~almost~ spot on, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t cut into your skin in some places and droop in others. One way to combat this problem is to size up or down, but the solution isn’t foolproof.

What to Look For When Shopping For a Swimsuit That Doesn’t Dig In

Aside from size, there are a few other factors to consider when shopping for swimsuits that don’t dig in. Much like seamless underwear and bras, seamless, edgeless, and elastic-free swimwear also exist, allowing for more stretch and ensuring the garment fits your body like a second skin.

You may also want to opt for ruched and smocked fabrics, which offer more stretch and allow for movement.

Details to Consider When It Comes to Dig-Free Swimwear

If the goal is to be comfortable while soaking up the sun, look for swimsuits you can easily adjust. Bottoms with side ties and tops that allow you to tighten or loosen the straps to your liking are always a good option.

The same goes for scalloped or ruffled edges, which are a bit more flexible rather than constricting.

Check out some of our favorite swimsuits that won’t pinch your skin or cut into your hips, below, allowing your days by the beach and pool to be a smooth and stylish experience.

Size Range: XS – XL

Colors Available: 5

It seems like all the sexy swimsuit bottoms have a million uncomfortable straps, but this ruffled pair from Target is just cheeky enough without being too revealing. Even better? The stretchy side details ensure the design will sit nicely on your skin without cutting into it.

$12.601830% Off

Size Range: XS – XL

Colors Available: 8

There are a few reasons why people can’t resist adding these bottoms to their swimwear rotation. The first is that this ruched design is 18% spandex, so they’re just stretchy enough without being too loose. They are also meant to sit higher on the hip and don’t contain that too-tight elastic detail at the edge, saving you from feeling cut off at the top of your leg.

$106

Size Range: XS – XL

Colors Available: 15

It’s not quite a customized fit, but close. Since both the top and bottom of this reversalble striped bikini feature ties, you’re able to pull and tighten them to your liking. Customers say this suit is form-fitted enough to feel secure, but it’s not a perfect fit, there’s an opportunity to adjust. A win-win.

$34.9939.9913% Off

Size Range: XS – 4X

Colors Available: 5

Althought this Old Navy one-piece is a classic swimsuit design, what makes it stand apart from the rest is the back detail. Sure, the crisscross tie is interesting to look at, but it’s more about practicality than decoration, allowing you to adjust and pull up your swimsuit suit to find a flawless fit.

$26.9944.9940% Off

Size Range: 0 – 24

Colors Available: 14

Your swimsuit collection wouldn’t be complete without the viral Sidestroke suit by Summersalt. It offers top-notch compression without suffocating you, so everything stays in place and you avoid mishaps.

$95

Size Range: 0 – 24

Colors Available: 14

Equal parts sexy and simple, this ultra-flattering one-piece features a high cut, cheeky back, and adjustable straps for a super smooth, dig-free fit.

$98

Size Range: 32C to 38G

Colors Available: 2

While some people may like a little side spillage, others do not — especially when that means the side of your top is digging into you. This full-coverage top is available in sizes 32C through 38G, so it’s got a good majority of us covered (literally).

$64

Size Range: XS – XXL

Colors Available: 2

If you’ve found that side-ties tend to dig into your skin, grab some seamless bikini bottoms instead. This pair is part of Volcom’s Eco-True collection and made with the brand’s Repreve recycled fiber, which turns discarded plastic bottles into a sustainable fabric.

$25.994846% Off

Size Range: S – L

Colors Available: 4

Just because it’s a dig-free bathing suit doesn’t mean it needs to be simple and boring. Instead, focus on the details, like thicker straps, the ability to adjust the fit, stretchy fabric, and smooth twists instead of bulky, annoying knots.

$155

Size Range: XS – 3X

Colors Available: 3

Dig-free one-pieces shouldn’t feel tight, but if you’re looking for a pick that still provides support, check out this swimsuit from Spanx. Made of shaping power mesh, it provides full coverage, but the padding is removable, the no-slip straps are supportive, and the brand makes sure to highlight the smooth finish and no-dig leg openings in the description.

$188

Size Range: XS – XL

Colors Available: 1

If you’re concerned about bikini tops that cut into you right below the bust, look for styles that include a longer trim or ones that resemble a tank. This longer top from Beach Riot, which also has adjustable straps, is meant to hit more toward the middle of your torso and doesn’t include any uncomfortable padding or underwire. Now, you won’t have to tug at and readjust your swimsuit all day.

Despite coming in just one size, Hunza G’s one-piece is a celebrity go-to and one of the hottest styles on the market right now. It stretches enough to fit and flatter a variety of different body types, but at the same time, won’t fall off when you’re in action. Plus, such a simple design means there won’t be any buttons or zippers to poke you. While many say the quality is well worth the $230 price tag, Aerie sells a similar scoop-neck alternaitve for less than $40.

$230

