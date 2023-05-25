Why you can trust us
Need a flash drive or hard drive? Amazon's having a massive one-day sale — save over 50%

Yahoo Staff Writer
·1 min read
Save all your data with these amazing deals on Sandisk and WD_Black flash drives and hard drives.
Storage woes? You’re in luck. Right now, Amazon is having a huge sale on Sandisk and WD_Black items. One of the best discounts of the bunch? This SanDisk 256GB microSD card. There's storage that's perfect for expanding the capacity of a Steam Deck or a Nintendo Switch, or just for beefing up your phone memory.

SanDisk

SanDisk 256GB microSD UHS-I Card

$22$28Save $6
Don't miss this 20%-off sale on the compact, high-speed microSD that's perfect for adding storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more.
$22 at Amazon

"I only buy SanDisk," one customer said. "These always have the quality I depend on. Why risk a once in a lifetime video just to save a couple of bucks?"

WD_BLACK

WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$120$150Save $30
Attention gamers, this WD_BLACK Portable External Hard Drive is compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, and Mac and at $30 off, there's no better time to pick one up.
$120 at Amazon

More than 22,000 reviewers agree, this WD_Black external hard drive is the safest place for their data and holds up to wear and tear, too. One explained, "I've only had mine for a couple of months, but so far I have no complaints. It does everything I need with no perceivable penalty in performance. The extra storage space (5TB!) is a life saver since I had maxed out my PS4's internal drive, and it had already been upgraded to a 2TB drive."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

