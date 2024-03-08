Flagstaff In-N-Out Burger is hiring. Here's what we know about when it might open

In-N-Out Burger's Flagstaff location is coming closer to opening.

Arizona's newest In-N-Out location, under construction at 1860 S. Milton Ave. in Flagstaff, is now listed on the burger chain's website as opening soon. In-N-Out also published a job posting for store associates at the Flagstaff restaurant.

Anticipation continues to build for the restaurant that would be the beloved California chain's 35th location in Arizona and first in Flagstaff. Here's the latest on when the Flagstaff In-N-Out Burger might open.

Is there a Flagstaff In-N-Out opening date?

In-N-Out acknowledging Flagstaff as one of its upcoming grand openings and advertising job openings in Flagstaff are the most significant indications that an opening is near.

There's progress on the construction, too.

A construction update video uploaded to YouTube by Anthony Halstead, of Keller Williams Arizona Realty, showed several of the restaurant's distinctive interior and exterior touches are now present.

These include the restaurant's sign installed across from the building, the red palm tree patterns on the awnings, red and white umbrellas on the patios and the neon sign reading "Quality you can taste."

When will In-N-Out open in Flagstaff?

In-N-Out does not list a specific opening date for the Flagstaff opening on its website or job postings.

"We hope to open Flagstaff in the near future," company spokeswoman Kathleen Hardesty told The Arizona Republic.

Halstead hinted that the restaurant could open in March.

Flagstaff officials initially estimated the construction would take about six months, in part because the new restaurant's construction contract was for six months.

But the work experienced delays, something Halstead attributed to snow in Flagstaff and the new design style for the building at that location.

