Flagler Museum in Palm Beach to offer free admission for Founder's Day on Wednesday

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach will have free admission for all visitors Wednesday, June 5, as part of the institution's Founder's Day.

The museum, at 1 Whitehall Way, marks the occasion each year of the day it was founded by Henry Flagler's granddaughter, Jean Flagler Matthews, the Flagler Museum said.

Visitors will be able to take a self-guided tour of the museum, which includes a collection of items related to the Gilded Age, the period during which the historic mansion was built. There also are special exhibits on Florida history and Flagler's impact on the development of Florida's east coast.

Children wait for the start of an egg hunt at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in March 2024. The museum will have free admission for all guests June 5 in celebration of its Founder's Day.

Flagler built Whitehall in 1902 for his third wife, Mary Lily Kenan Flagler.

Matthews established the 100,000-square-foot mansion as a museum June 5, 1959, saving the building — now a National Historic Landmark — from demolition.

Free parking is available on site. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5.

For more information, go to flaglermuseum.us.

