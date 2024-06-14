It's Flag Day, but do people know what the New Jersey state flag looks like?

Most state flags are blue, red and white. But, the New Jersey flag is one of two that are yellow.

After taking an online quiz (hosted by Sporcle), more than half of the participants couldn't recognized NJ flag, according to FreeBets.com, a sports betting app.

California, Colorado and Texas have the most recognizable flags, according to the press release.

What is Flag Day?

Flag Day commemorates the establishment of the first American flag. On June 14, 1777, Congress made the first flag design of the newly formed United States official, with 13 stars and stripes.

Is Flag Day a national holiday?

Flag Day is a national holiday. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the formal observance into law. Nevertheless, Flag Day is not considered a Federal Holiday, which means the postal office and government offices remain in business.

