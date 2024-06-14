It's Flag Day. Here's why we celebrate it and how to honor the American flag

The stars and stripes were out in full force on Friday in honor of Flag Day.

Flag Day, which is celebrated annually on June 14, commemorates the day the stars and stripes flag was officially adopted as the official U.S. flag in 1777.

While most Americans will not get to take a day off work and the mail will still be delivered, the holiday is worth noting and remembering each year.

Here's what to know about Flag Day and the American flag, including its origins, who designed it, and how to honor the flag when flying it.

When is Flag Day?

Flag Day is celebrated each year on June 14.

What does Flag Day commemorate?

On this day 246 years ago, Congress created our national flag by commemorating Betsy Ross' creation of the Stars & Stripes.

There have been a total of 27 variations in flag design over the years, as colonies grew into states making the 50 states that are represented on the flag today by the white stars.

Who designed the American flag?

The flag's origin is still somewhat unknown, according to History.com. Historians have credited Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross; others say it was designed by New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson.

What do the symbols of the national American flag mean?

According to the National Flag Foundation, there is a star sewn into a blue background representing every state. The star represents justice, perseverance and vigilance. As for the colors, the red stripes are for valor and the white stripes are for purity and innocence.

Are banks and post offices open on Flag Day?

Flag Day is not a federal or bank holiday, meaning you will still receive mail and be able to run your errands.

How to display the American flag

Here is how the American Flag should be displayed based on the U.S. Code:

The flag should not be flown with the union down, except in rare emergencies as a sign of distress.

The flag should not touch anything beneath it including the ground, floor, water or merchandise.

The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally but always aloft and free.

The flag should never be used as apparel, bedding, or drapery. It should always be allowed to fall free. Decoration bunting of blue, white, and red should always appear, with the blue arranged above, the white in the middle and the red below.

The flag should never be displayed, fastened, stored or used in a way that could lead to the flag being easily damaged, soiled or torn in any way.

The flag should never be used as a ceiling covering.

The flag should never have any design, drawing of any nature, figure, insignia, letter, mark, picture or word placed upon it.

The flag should never be used for carrying, delivering anything, holding items or be used as a receiving receptacle.

The flag should never be used for any kind of advertising purposes, and advertising signs should not be fastened to a flag's staff or halyard. The flag should also not be embroidered on items such as cushions, handkerchiefs and the like, impressed on paper napkins or boxes or otherwise printed as a design for temporary use and discard.

Any part of the flag should never be used as an athletic uniform or costume, but a flag patch may be sewn to the uniforms of firemen, members of patriotic organizations, military personnel and policemen. Representing a living country and considered a living thing in itself, a lapel flag pin being a replica should be worn near the heart on the left lapel.

When the flag is in such a condition that it is no longer fitting for display, the flag's destruction should be dignified. The preferred disposal is by burning.

USA TODAY Network reporter Chris Sims contributed to this article.

