'Fixer Upper' Fans Have Mixed Reactions After Chip and Joanna Gaines Make Huge Announcement



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



It's been 10 years since Chip and Joanna Gaines first appeared on Fixer Upper, but it seems the couple still has some tricks up their sleeves. Chip and Jo took to Instagram to share major news with their fans: A new show is in the works! After taking their talents to renovate a castle and a hotel, they're now heading to the lake.

Magnolia Network made the announcement with a funny clip giving fans a peek of what's to come. In the video, Joanna is seen walking into a house on demo day with a notebook in hand. She wanders through the home and calls for Chip, saying, "We gotta demo." She says to herself, "I hope he isn't messing with me." She finally finds him, floating in the lake in a tube, wearing overalls and a hat. Chip floats out of the way to reveal the name of the show: Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

Fans jumped to the comments section with messages like, "Omg!!! so excited" and "😂😂😂 can't wait to watch it 👏👏👏." Another viewer chimed in, "I live for new Fixer Upper content 🤩🤩🤩."

Others were quick to point out that the home in the video looks to be in good shape already. They left comments like, "That house already looks nice inside! What demo?" and "It was fun when the fixed up houses that REALLY needed it. Now it’s just renovating expensive houses." Another wrote, "If you guys get rid of those floors I STG…"

According to Variety, the 6-episode season will feature Chip and Jo renovating a mid-century modern home on Lake Waco near their Texas hometown. This time, the powerhouse duo will tackle some innovative outdoor projects in addition to putting their spin on the interior of the home. The show premieres on Magnolia Network and Max on June 2.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram and TikTok.

You Might Also Like