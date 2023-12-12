It's been five years since Frio Mexican Treats opened in Appleton, here's how its giving back to its communities

APPLETON — Since opening Frio Mexican Treats, 131 W. Wisconsin Ave., in 2018, owner Hugo Ramirez has prioritized his involvement in both his American and Mexican communities by volunteering his time and food in both countries.

Ramirez is dedicated to bringing his culture's desserts and snacks to Appleton, and uses the money from his business and his own finances to fund his missionary trips.

"We are a community ice cream shop," Ramirez said. "We get involved in the Fox Cities, public libraries and middle and high schools and, because of my business, I am able to go back to my community in Mexico and give back to kids there."

Frio Mexican Treats, 131 W. Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Appleton, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Although sometimes cash is tight for Ramirez, especially in the winter when his shop experiences its slowest business, he is dedicated to continuing his work for lower income families.

Here's how purchasing his handmade traditional treats can help a family in need.

Frio Mexican Treats brings authentic treats to Appleton

Ramirez moved to the U.S. from Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico over 17 years ago. His initial plan was to open up a breakfast restaurant with a few friends.

The plan eventually fell through, but Ramirez still wanted to open his own shop. With the money he had saved up, he chose to open Frio Mexican Treats in Appleton.

"When I first came back to Appleton, I noticed there was a small Hispanic population in the area, so I said 'maybe we can introduce something to Appleton that reminds people of back home'," Ramirez said. "At the same time, I wanted to give a piece of my heritage to the community."

He said he chose an ice cream shop because Americans are already familiar with the treat, so it was easy adding a Mexican twist to it.

The shop sells handmade ice cream, warm churros, spicy Mexican candy made in-house by Ramirez, elote (Mexican corn), nachos and an assortment of drinks, including traditional Mexican coffee, horchata and Mexican soda.

Ramirez said the most popular menu item, the churro sundaes, was actually created on a whim, when Post-Crescent photographer Dan Powers visited to take pictures ahead of the opening of the shop in 2018.

"The churro sundae wasn't even on the menu but I had some churros and some ice cream and the photographer asked me to showcase a product," Ramirez said.

On the fly, Ramirez grabbed two churros and stuck them in an apple pie shake with sprinkles.

"After that I thought 'this has some potential' and just started creating things until I came up with our top selling item."

Customers can choose from churro sundaes like the Captain Crunch, made with fried Captain Crunch cereal, Mexican vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and vanilla churros or the South of Menasha, made with vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, whipped cream, Mexican caramel and vanilla churros.

Strawberry shortcake sundae at Frio Mexican Treats, 131 W. Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Appleton, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Most of everything in the shop is handmade by Ramierez and his staff, including the ice cream which includes flavors like Baileys and Nescafe, roasted pistachio, avocado, Mermaid Chicle, Mexican vanilla and chocolate chip cookie dough. The shop even offers dairy-free options.

Additionally, customers can choose from two churro types; plain and Bavarian cream filled.

Churro bites and Rueditas at Frio Mexican Treats, 131 W. Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Appleton, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Because of the shop's license and limitations, food cannot be processed inside the shop, but they are able to make some savory treats like traditional Mexican corn with Hot Cheetos and Doritos options or chips with nacho cheese.

He said in the future he hopes to expand, but his biggest concern is finding consistent labor and a good store front.

Frio for Better Days provides meals and necessities for low income children in Mexico

Ramirez spends a lot of his time volunteering for events both in Wisconsin and back home in Mexico. He created FRIO for Better Days, a non-profit mission to help low income families, three years ago.

The first missionary trip took place in 2020, Ramirez, along with a few other volunteers, traveled to his hometown of Chihuahua where they delivered food, clothes, blankets and toys. He did it again in 2021.

"We're here because of the support of the community, so the only way that we can thank the community is to give back as much as we can," Ramirez said.

The money for these trips are funded solely by Ramirez, in fact, he says he had to sell his motorcycle to fund the very first trip. Funds from the shop and donations from Fox City residents help Ramirez continue his missionary trips, but its still not easy to pull off.

"I think one of the biggest challenges is the colder months, because it slows down dramatically," Ramirez said. "We just kind of created a thing where we get a good summer and we save as much as we can when the cold hits."

Additionally, Ramirez has participated in fundraisers and community events here in the Fox Valley such as Churros with a Cop 2019, Goodwill NCW, and various after-school programs.

Donations for Frio for Better Days are accepted, but Ramirez states that the annual mission will continue for as long as he can provide for it. Volunteers are encouraged to join Ramirez on his future visits to Mexico.

More information on FRIO Mexican Treats and FRIO for Better Days can be found at friowisconsin.com.

Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-453-5107 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Frio Mexican Treats gives back to families in need through Frio for Better Days