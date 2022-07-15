Give back to the planet with these six reusable products under $20

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Bring green solutions to your kitchen to put the planet first. (Source: iStock)

Earth is our home, and it’s a beautiful, all-encompassing reminder of our collective histories. Our planet should be cherished and kept clean and healthy. Celebrate the Earth by pivoting to more green products, like these reusable options that offer both efficiency and a clean conscience.

Say goodbye to tampons and pads

Enjoy up to 12 hours of comfortable, leak-proof protection and help reduce waste in the process. (Source: Amazon)

$27.05 $39.99 at Amazon

Help protect the environment and put a little more cash in your pocket when you ditch your old tampons and pads. The DivaCup is a great alternative to traditional feminine hygiene products because it is completely reusable. With proper care, one menstrual cup can last you a year or more.

No more plastic bags

These reusable baggies are great for everything from snacks to freezer storage.

20.69 29.99 at Amazon

Save your money and purchase reusable food storage bags for more than 30% off! When you run out of zip-tops, you’ll have to keep running to the store to purchase more. With these bags, you’ll be able to reuse them again and again. With this deal, you’ll get eight-gallon bags for your larger food items, eight sandwich-size bags for your pb&js and eight snack bags. A variety of sizes for any occasion.

Discard paper towel rolls today

These dishcloths are a great alternative to plastic sponges with their absorbent and tough cleaning capabilities.

$14.99 $24.99 at Amazon

For 40% off, you can snag a pack of 10 absorbent hand towels that are 100% eco-friendly! With these, you can clean up spills and wipe away crumbs in seconds. Buy them once and keep using them up to 100 times. You can reduce your consumption, and reduce the impact of cleaning supplies on your budget.

These bottles are worth reusing

These reusable drink bottles are great for whatever daily dose you want to stock up on.

$16.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Purchase this pack of a dozen of 12 oz plastic bottles, for nearly 35% off! These bottles can be reused repeatedly no matter your drink of choice. Want to save money on long road trips and vacations? Bring these along and stop spending money at every gas station along the way. Easy to fill and easy to wash, these bottles are a must-have.

No more parchment paper or aluminum foil for baking

Forget the foil and use silicone baking mats for easy cleanup every time.

$14.39 $15.99 at Amazon

Tired of steadily filling up your trash with foil or parchment paper? Instead, invest in this two-pack of silicone baking mats for nearly 35% off. They are 100% reusable and the non-stick surface will ensure a cleaner experience. No oil or cooking spray is required–cut your grocery bill and get baking with these environmentally friendly mats.

Tasty popcorn every time

Save money and the planet and make fresh popcorn with ease.

$14.49 $19.90 at Amazon

Stop going to the store and buying box after box of popcorn. Give your wallet a break with this silicone popcorn popper, now available for 19% off! This popper has a much higher capacity than your average bag of popcorn; it can hold over three times the amount of kernels. No more wasting paper, and you can get more for your hard-earned dollar.

These six products from Amazon are a great way to start reusing more and throwing away less, to help our planet stay green.

