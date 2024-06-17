Five restaurants outside the Jackson area that are worth the drive this summer

Mississippi is culturally rich and a melting pot of traditions from around the globe. It's the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock 'n' roll.

It's a state that has produced writers such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Margaret Walker Alexander and John Grisham.

It's also a state that's known for food. From Southern classics to Louisiana flavors and influences from far away, Mississippi offers a dining experience like no other state.

And there's no shortage of great restaurants, either. So, with summer officially beginning soon, many people will have a little more time on their hands, making it an excellent time to take a drive and experience something different.

Below are five restaurants outside the Jackson area that are definitely worth the drive.

Mr. D's Fried Chicken at the Old Country Store in Lorman

Owner and chef Arthur Davis says his fried chicken and homestyle buffet keep customers coming back to the Old Country Store restaurant in Lorman, just a few miles down U.S. 61 from Port Gibson.

If you're looking for atmosphere, entertainment and possibly the best fried chicken and cornbread you've ever put in your mouth, look no further than the Old Country Store in Lorman.

Owned by Arthur Davis, more commonly called Mr. D, Mr. D's Fried Chicken has put Lorman on the map. Davis credits his grandmother for his cooking and calls her the "Cornbread Cooking Queen." On the other hand, he calls himself the "Chicken Cooking King."

And he may very well be. He's been featured in the likes of Southern Living and on the Food Network, among others.

But it's not all about chicken and cornbread. Davis' buffet includes southern favorites like mustard greens, collard greens, candied yams, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, pork chops, smoked ribs, potato salad, green salad, biscuits and, of course, apple, blackberry and peach cobblers.

If you're lucky, he may belt out his signature song about his grandmother, the Cornbread Cooking Queen.

Location: 18801 US 61, Lorman

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every day

Contact: 601-437-3661 or oldcountrystorelorman@gmail.com

Distance from downtown Jackson: 73 miles, about 1 hour and 20 minutes

Mississippi restaurants: Five dining destinations where everyone should eat

Soul Food cooked with love at The Cooking Diva in Canton

April Hood, owner of The Cooking Diva in Canton, sits on the front porch of the restaurant with a lunch plate of fried chicken, two homestyle sides and a corn muffin. Hood is said by customers to cook the best soul food around.

It's all about soul food at The Cooking Diva in Canton and the mouth-watering menu keeps customers coming back.

Owner April Hood started the restaurant in 2018 and it has developed quite a following. Hood said on her busiest days, Thursdays, she serves around 175 lunches out of the 19th Century home.

And the food carries on that feeling of home. Hood said her grandmother was her inspiration for cooking and the menu offers homestyle goodness such as meatloaf, beef tips with rice, smothered steak or pork chops and fried chicken. Sides are reminders of home too such as mac and cheese, green beans and sweet potato casserole. Hood describes her meals as what you ate on Sundays when you were growing up and said they're cooked with love.

Those homestyle meals have hit home with customers. The Cooking Diva has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google.

Location: 123 Depot Drive, Canton

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Contact: 601-407-6212 or thecookingdivacatering@gmail.com

Distance from downtown Jackson: 26 miles, about 35 minutes

Waterfalls and rapids in Mississippi? Cool off and have fun at these great spots

Los Molcajetes is a Flora gem hidden in plain sight

Mexican-style carnitas, steak and chorizo tacos are served at Los Molcajetes Mexican restaurant in Flora. Owners Roberto and Sandra Amaro have been in business since 2006 serving up authentic Mexican cuisine to locals.

Blink and you'll miss it.

Los Molcajetes is in a strip mall on US 49 in Flora, but it's hard to see from the highway. It's tiny and cozy on the inside, but the food is huge on authentic Mexican flavor.

Roberto Amaro, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Sandra, said he moved from Mexico to the U.S. in 1990 and brought the flavors of his home country and his love of cooking with him. His basic approach is simple: make it fresh and make it yourself.

Amaro said all of his ingredients are fresh and everything is made there on site, down to the salsa as well as the seasoning mixes and sauces.

The restaurant has many Mexican favorites, but one of his biggest sellers is carnitas. It's a type of Mexican pulled pork and customers order it on everything from fajitas to burritos. The carnitas tacos topped with fresh cilantro, onions, tomatillo sauce and lime juice are truly a treat.

Location: 740 U.S. 49, Flora

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday

Contact: 601-879-3301 or www.facebook.com/molcajetes.flora

Distance from downtown Jackson: 26 miles, about 27 minutes

Experience Creole and southern cuisine at Loveys in Vicksburg

Loveys Seafood & Grill chef Charles Smith presents Hilly City pasta, a favorite at the Vicksburg restaurant. It's one of many restaurants that are worth the drive from Jackson this summer.

Vicksburg is well known for its military history, historic homes dating back to 1700, museums and its views of the Mississippi River and Yazoo Diversion Canal.

Take a drive to this restaurant and you'll probably add Loveys Seafood & Grill to the list.

It's a mix of Southern and Creole cuisine, and rightly so. Owner Charles Smith grew up in Vicksburg and was trained to cook in New Orleans. Smith said his passion for cooking came from his mother and the restaurant is named after her.

Smith said his offerings start out as fresh as possible. His burger is never frozen and ground daily. His steaks are cut by hand to order. The rosemary he uses is picked fresh from his back yard and everything is made from scratch.

All the freshness and passion come together in dishes like the popular Hilly City Pasta that includes shrimp, crawfish and andouille. Other favorites are grilled oysters and blackened catfish topped with a crawfish and shrimp cream sauce.

On the Southern side, hamburger steak topped with his house gravy is also a favorite among customers.

Location: 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard, Vicksburg

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 601-501-7982 or loveysseafoodgrill@gmail.com

Distance from downtown Jackson: 49 miles, about 47 minutes

Try award-winning catfish at Shivers Creek in Crystal Springs

Try Shivers Creek Fish House in Crystal Springs for award-winning fried catfish and more.

Mississippi is known for catfish and Shivers Creek Fish House cooks them in an award-winning fashion.

According to Mississippi Magazine, Shivers Creek Fish House was voted as the top spot for catfish in 2022, 2023 and again in 2004. It serves fresh Mississippi farm-raised catfish that have never been frozen for a taste that's hard to beat. Online reviews give it 4.9 stars on Restaurantji, 5 stars on Tripadvisor and 4.9 stars on Google.

Of course, they have fried catfish fillets, but they're also available whole. Customers can choose how many fillets or whole fish they want or an unlimited platter for $21.99. Blackened catfish are also served. Sides are Southern classics such as cole slaw, turnip greens, fries and hush puppies.

There's more to choose from than just catfish. Fresh Gulf oysters, shrimp and grilled, wild-caught Atlantic salmon are also on the menu. Customers can also choose from poboys, burgers and chicken and the desserts are home-made.

Location: 24188 MS 27, Crystal Springs

Hours: 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 601-281-5241 or malleyproperties@gmail.com

Distance from downtown Jackson: 26 miles, about 28 minutes

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: These Mississippi restaurants are worth the drive from Jackson