Five Palouse breakfast spots that are not to be missed

May 6—Every town needs its signature breakfast spot and a place that serves great coffee.

The Palouse has plenty hidden among its hills. There's a location for any occasion. Whether it's a quick bite before a busy day, a latte to go along with work or brunch with friends, Moscow and Pullman has a bit of everything for everyone.

The Breakfast Club

501 Main St., Moscow

Owners: Kevin and Lori Clary, Griffin Rod

Menu items to try and why: This brunch spot serves classic breakfast and lunch items, including pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and more. French toast varieties like brioche and huckleberry-zucchini, as well as the stuffed biscuits and gravy are a fan favorite. And no one can cook a cinnamon roll pancake like The Breakfast Club.

What makes this place special: Some local businesses are featured at The Breakfast Club. Irish Spikes, a hand-crafted hot sauce company started by Christopher Connelly, makes Vandal Pepper Sauce, which is the restaurant's house brand hot sauce. Also, Regina's Baked Goods, the in-house bakery, offers fresh treats curated by French pastry chef Regina Konigsberg.

The work environment stands out; the customers know everyone is family at The Breakfast Club.

Origin story: The Breakfast Club has been a staple of the community since opening its doors in 1998. Downtown Moscow was needing a new breakfast spot when a notable diner, Nobby Inn, closed after 60 years. It's become a popular attraction for college students, tourists and local regulars looking for a bite.

The Old European Restaurant

455 S. Grand Ave., Pullman

Owners: Francis Parker

Menu items to try and why: The spot offers a different palate, featuring signature items like German potato pancakes, Danish aebleskivers, Dutch babies and Swedish crepes. It also serves a real German Rueben on dark rye bread, and baked goods like sunflower wheat bread. Meals go along great with fresh-squeezed orange juice from a unique contraption housed in the restaurant's lobby.

What makes this place special: This family business has been run by four generations. The operation has been passed down as a way to honor their Polish relatives who made the journey to America. Many items on the menu are made with original recipes brought from "the old country."

Origin story: The Old European Restaurant opened as the Old Country Waffles Cakes and Teas in 1989. It took over an abandoned building that used to be a pancake house, and chose to give the space a new life. Three decades later, the business has become a landmark in Pullman and is known as one of the oldest businesses in town.

Zoe Coffee and Kitchen

1005 E. Main St., Pullman

Owners: Michael and Terry Wagoner

Menu items to try and why: This restaurant is best known for its rich, fresh-brewed coffee and essential breakfast items like an array of eggs Benedict, hotcakes and desserts. Since opening, it's expanded the menu to serve lunch and dinner, featuring hand-crafted sandwiches, burgers and smoked meats.

What makes this place special: Zoe Coffee and Kitchen is a Cougar cafe. It was started by two Washington State University graduates who couldn't fathom ever leaving Pullman. The coffee shop is so devoted to the university that it sold its original location to be closer to the institution's students, staff and faculty.

Origin story: Starting a coffee shop was a longtime dream of the Wagoner's that came to life in 2006. After studying the art of brewing and tasting roosts across the Pacific Northwest, they open a cafe on the corner of Terre View and Merman drives. It expanded its locations to the Interfaith House on WSU's campus in 2008. The coffee shop found its forever home on Main Street across from Washington State University after closing its original location in 2010.

Roost Coffee & Market

125 SE Spring St., No. 102, Pullman

Owners: Steve Binninger, started by Mackenzie Yates

Menu items to try and why: This coffee shop offers an assortment of homemade scones, biscuits, muffins and more. Its menu often changes to keep things fresh and current with the season. It also offers sandwiches and wraps for lunch, and many cakes for dessert at any time of the day.

What makes this place special: Not many places offer homemade coffee syrups. It's been a staple to the coffee shop since its doors opened, even after switching owners. Its most popular flavor is the handcrafted pumpkin spice, offered during the fall. The restaurant is as local as it gets, with all of its baked goods being made in-house and sourced from regional producers.

Origin story: Roost Coffee & Market started small in 2014, offering pastries and breakfast treats made in-house from locally sourced products. It was sold years after it was opened to Steve Binninger, and began to expand its menu with the addition of a much larger kitchen. The coffee shop is best known for its assortment of homemade baked goods, ever changing as cooks experiment with recipes.

Mingles Bar & Grill

102 S. Main St., Moscow

Owners: Benjamin Brandt

Menu items to try and why: Mingles Bar & Grill offers a meal and a drink for any time of the day. It has an expansive menu, including chicken and waffles, breakfast platters and biscuits and gravy during brunch; sandwiches, wraps and burgers for lunch; as well as classic bar food and drinks in the evening.

What makes this place special: There aren't many places to play pool while drinking a mimosa. Customers can appreciate the ambient chatter of a restaurant, along with the charm of a bar all in one spot. People under the age of 21 can still enjoy a game of pool and a meal until 9 p.m.

Origin story: The bar opened as the Corner Pocket, a Northwestern pool hall franchise, in 1982. After two years of operating, the company decided to sell and the downtown space became Mingles Bar & Grill. It's known as one of Moscow's signature bar spots, and a second home to the region's many pool sharks.