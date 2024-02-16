Five overlooked corners of the US to visit in 2024

From hiking to wine tasting, there's so much to discover in lesser visited Southern Oregon - Cavan/Getty

In a country that contains as much variety as America, it’s inevitable that some pockets fly under the radar. You could spend months exploring the US, which is more akin to a continent than a country, and still be left with scores more to discover.

The diversity is endless: there are cities knitted with skyscrapers and small towns with a single stoplight; sugar-white sands and stark rocky coastlines; tangled swamps and lakes like oceans; peaks and valleys; deserts and glaciers.

Some destinations may be overlooked because they’re in the country’s most remote corners. Others just haven’t had their moment in the sun.

From history-rich swathes of Appalachia to off-beat wine regions in the Pacific Northwest, we reveal five US breaks you might not have considered yet – but really should.

West Virginia

Despite John Denver’s insistence that West Virginia is “almost heaven”, it’s sinfully overlooked by British holidaymakers. Which is a shame, given that it packs a punch for both history and outdoor adventure lovers.

Begin in the state’s far east, where Harpers Ferry National Historical Park unfolds at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers. Guides offer a primer in US history – from key Civil War battles to local campaigns by abolitionist John Brown – while the Historic District preserves a matrix of charming 19th-century buildings.

West Virginia is nicknamed the Mountain State for good reason too: the Appalachian Range swoops across the entire state, from Harpers Ferry to the New River Gorge, which remains the country’s newest national park. The site is best known for its world-class river rafting, with Class I-V rapids offering a watery rollercoaster ride. If you’ve a stomach for heights, make time for Bridge Walk – you’ll harness up and wander a catwalk beneath the New River Gorge Bridge, which soars 876 feet above the water.

West Virginia is nicknamed the Mountain State for good reason - Moment/Getty

How to get there

You can fly from London Heathrow to Washington DC with Virgin (virginatlantic.com) from £628 return. Car rental is available at Dulles International Airport.

Where to stay

Built around the 1770s, the Light Horse Inn (+1 877 468 4236; lighthorseinn.com) is the ideal place for a taste of Appalachia, with its quaint rooms and bar hosting old-time music jams. B&B private suites cost from £140 per night.

When to go

Visit in autumn, when the Appalachian Mountains are ablaze with fall colour and Bridge Day (the third Saturday in October) sees BASE jumpers plunge from the New River Gorge Bridge.

Southern Oregon

Few states are more topographically diverse than Oregon, which unfurls in a jigsaw of mountains, maritime forest, lava beds and high desert. Most British travellers concentrate on Portland and the coast, but there’s far more to explore.

Strike out to Southern Oregon, where the crown jewel is volcanic Crater Lake National Park. The park centres on its namesake, a startlingly sapphire body of water studded by Wizard Island, a forested cinder cone that loves the camera. Hikes wiggle into the backcountry, skirting the crater’s rim and inching through forest. In summer, boat tours run with concessionaire Crater Lake Hospitality.

Beyond the national park, it’s well worth tasting your way around the region’s little-known wine country. The Rogue Valley AVA provides fertile ground for varietals including Cabernet Sauvignon and Tempranillo, with standout wineries including modern Quady North.

Make time to explore the quaint downtown core of Jacksonville too: this gold rush boom town is among the oldest in the state, with its 1800s Western-style architecture preserved against the backdrop of the Siskiyou Mountains.

Southern Oregon's crown jewel is the volcanic Crater Lake National Park - Getty

How to get there

You can fly from London Heathrow to Portland with British Airways (britishairways.co.uk) from £706 return. Car rental is available at Portland International Airport.

Where to stay

Make base at Weasku Inn (+1 541 471 8000; weasku.com), which is arranged along the Rogue River, around 30 minutes outside of Jacksonville. Choose a rustic cabin with all the creature comforts or one of the cosy rooms in the main lodge. Doubles from £124 per night.

When to go

You’ll have good weather for hikes and wine tastings in the summer months (June–early September) – but few sights are more spectacular than Crater Lake’s banks dusted in snow. Guided snowshoe hikes are the best way to explore in winter.

The Dakotas

The Midwestern states of North and South Dakota are often left towards the bottom of even US travellers’ hit lists – but spend any time in the region’s rippling badlands and you’ll be wondering why you didn’t visit sooner.

In North Dakota’s far west, the tiny town of Medora leans into its cowboy heritage, with the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and rustic watering holes like the 1883 Little Missouri Saloon. Medora also noses up to the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where there’s wild horses, huffing bison and otherworldly rockscapes. Be sure to set aside a few hours to drive the 48-mile Scenic Drive.

In South Dakota, the most visited site of the two states is Mount Rushmore National Memorial – a colossal sculpture which sees four US presidents carved into the Black Hills. Make time too for Crazy Horse, an unfinished yet still mighty impressive effigy of the Oglala Lakota war leader. Custer State Park also wows with its craggy granite bluffs and lakes.

The most visited site in In South Dakota is the Mount Rushmore National Memorial - Getty

How to get there

You can fly from London Heathrow to Minneapolis-St Paul (the closest international airport) with Delta (delta.com) from £795 return. Regional flights and car hire are available from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.

If you’re looking for a package holiday, America As You Like It (americaasyoulikeit.com) offers a seven-night fly-drive trip to South Dakota from £1,395pp, including return flights from London Heathrow to Rapid City and seven days fully inclusive car hire.

Where to stay

Medora’s Rough Riders Hotel (+1 701 623 4444 medora.com) combines Western nostalgia – think pressed-tin ceilings and a giant lobby fireplace – with modern style. From £144, room only.

When to go

Moderate temperatures, spring wildflowers and fall foliage make the shoulder seasons the perfect time to visit. The late September buffalo round-up in Custer State Park is a spectacle.

The Florida Panhandle

The Sunshine State is a firm favourite among Britons – but even Florida has overlooked corners. Those who eschew the theme park-filled centre and head to the state’s far northwest will be richly rewarded. Here, walkable cities are fringed with blazing white sand and – given that the region creeps right up to the Alabama state line – they’re infused with a distinctly Southern flair. That’s realised with events such as the Gulf Coast Jam, an annual country music festival that draws the biggest names in the genre to Panama City Beach. If you miss the show, 27 miles of sand beaches will keep you busy.

Around 130 miles west, Pensacola deserves your attention, too, serving up more white-sand beaches and a downtown centre filled with independent boutiques and galleries. History is also a draw: the city is held up as the US’s first European settlement, with Spanish explorer Don Tristan de Luna arriving here in 1559 (though a hurricane destroyed the community a few years afterwards). You can learn the story at the Pensacola Museum of History.

With its white sand beaches, the Sunshine State is a firm favourite among Britons - Richard Taylor/4Corners Images

How to get there

You can fly from London Heathrow to Panama City via Atlanta with Delta (delta.com) or Virgin (virginatlantic.com) from £689 return.

Where to stay

An enviable oceanfront location, onsite spa and organised excursions make Pensacola Beach Resort (+1 850 916 9755; thepensacolabeachresort.com) the ideal beach bolthole. From £151, room only.

When to go

Visit in January or February for some reliable winter sun.

Northern Utah

Most Utah visitors concentrate their travels on the south, where parks such as Zion and Arches are filled with gravity-defying rock formations and blazing red landscapes. But in the state’s northern reaches, it’s an altogether different world. Outdoor adventures are still plentiful, yet the mountainscapes are almost Alpine in their appearance, opening out in swathes of fir-tree-trimmed peaks and lakes.

Don’t miss a visit to Bear Lake State Park, which seeps across the Utah/Idaho border, at the northeast edge of the Wasatch Mountains. The park’s namesake, whose blue waters have earned it the moniker “Caribbean of the Rockies”, are often dotted with boaters and kayakers. To the south, Park City is a springboard for some of the state’s best ski slopes in winter, as well as a cultural hub and host to the lauded Sundance Film Festival every January.

Park City is a cultural hub and a springboard for some of the state’s best ski slopes - Getty/iStock

How to get there

You can fly from London Heathrow to Salt Lake City with Delta (delta.com) from £885 return. Car rental is available from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Where to stay

Sundance Mountain Resort (+1 801 225 4107; sundanceresort.com) was once owned by movie star Robert Redford and the views from the mountain cabins and suites are nothing short of cinematic. Make time for a sundowner in the Owl Bar. From £446 per night, room only.

When to go

Northern Utah is a real four-season destination. Visit from mid-November through March for some of the US’s finest skiing; in spring and summer for hiking and kayaking; and in autumn for epic leaf-peeping.

