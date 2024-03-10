Five Guys is getting called out for its prices. How do they stack up in Delaware

Social media users are putting Five Guys on blast, claiming the burger joint charges too much for its burgers and fries. The restaurant's prices "are out of control,” wrote X user Wall Street Silver, along with a receipt totaling $24.10 for a bacon cheeseburger, a soda and a small order of fries (the company calls them "little fries").

“$24 for one person,” the X user added. According to the account, the receipt originally was posted on Reddit.

The restaurant didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, but according to its website, food items in New York range in price from about $6 to just over $13. The restaurant also offers milkshakes for $5.89.

Five Guys prices for burgers, hot dogs and more

Prices at Five Guys vary across the country and in Delaware. For example, the bacon cheeseburger is $12.99 at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, $13.09 in New York City and $14.39 in Los Angeles.

Here's what you may find if you order online locally:

Burgers

Cheapest: Little hamburger – $7.80

Priciest: Bacon cheeseburger – $12.60

Hot dogs

Cheapest: Hot dog – $7.10

Priciest: Bacon cheese dog – $9.40

Sandwiches

Cheapest: Veggie sandwich – $5.60

Priciest: BLT sandwich – $7.70

Fries

Cheapest: Little fries or Little Cajun fries – $5.00

Priciest: Large fries or Large Cajun fries – $7.70

Drinks

Cheapest: Bottled water – $2.40

Priciest: 20 oz bottled soda – $3.00

Customers debate Five Guys prices after receipt goes viral online

Friday's viral post led many X users to chime in. Some agreed with the poster and called it “highway robbery,” while others came to the burger restaurant's rescue.

“I mean to be fair they put a lot of fries in that small bag,” wrote X user Tragedy & Comedy. “Enough for 2 maybe 3 people.”

Prices at other places in Delaware that serve hamburgers

Hot Spot Pizza and Restaurant - 1127 Churchmans Road, Newark

Cheapest: Hamburger – $5.49

Priciest: Double cheeseburger – $9.99

Metro Diner - 745 Middletown Warwick Road, Middletown

Cheapest: Classic burger – $11.99

Priciest: Breakfast burger or BBQ bacon burger – $13.99

Country Kitchen - 28521 Dupont Blvd, Millsboro

Cheapest: Hamburger $9.99

Priciest: Mixed Up Burger, Texas BBQ Burger or Mushroom Swiss Burger – $12.99

Prices at other fast food joints in Delaware

While burgers range from $7.80 to $12.60 at some Five Guys in Delaware, other fast food joints start at $12.29 for a double patty burger. Online burger prices at popular fast food chains in Delaware include:

Shake Shack

Cheapest: Single patty hamburger – $7.79

Priciest: Shake Stack burger – $14.39

Wendy's

Cheapest: Jr. cheeseburger – $2.69

Priciest: Big Bacon Classic Triple or Loaded Nacho Triple Cheeseburger – $10.49

McDonald's

Cheapest: hamburger – $1.37

Priciest – Double Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Double Quarter Cheese Deluxe – $7.98

McDonald's prices are the Delaware average according to McMenu.com

Burger King

Cheapest: hamburger – $1.89

Priciest – Texas Double Whopper – $9.99

Five Guys near me in Delaware

There are eight Five Guys restaurants in Delaware:

1249 Quintilio Dr., Bear

111 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach

270 S. Dupont Highway, Camden

136 Lantana Dr., Hockessin

132 Christiana Mall, Space 1486, Newark

137 E. Main St., Newark

2217 Concord Pike, Wilmington

3234 B Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

