Five doughnut shops in the Jackson area you will want to try on National Doughnut Day

Need and excuse to chow-down on some delicious doughnuts?

Never fear, National Doughnut Day is celebrated the first Friday in June each year and this year falls on Friday, June 7, giving you the perfect excuse to enjoy a nice glazed doughnut or a whole dozen of a variety of doughnuts.

And, the Jackson area has plenty of places offering the sweet confections that are worth the drive on Doughnut Day, or any day, some even offering special deals on National Doughnut Day.

Below we have rounded up five places beyond the standard Krispy Kreme or Dunkin Donuts to help you enjoy National Doughnut Day in and around Jackson.

Pillow Donuts

Doughnuts

Pillow Donuts offers many different flavored doughnuts, including holiday-style doughnuts made for Valentine's Day, Halloween, Christmas and more.

"They make delicious donuts overall, but I love the cake donuts," Robert Taxton, longtime customer told the Clarion Ledger.

Location:

1679 Old Fannin Road, Flowood

707 Beau Pre Drive, Ridgeland

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts, founded in Texas, has more than 300 stores worldwide and seven locations in Mississippi serving coffee and a variety of doughnuts.

"The most popular doughnut is the chocolate iced glazed doughnut," Anthony Moore, owner of Shipley Do-Nuts told the Clarion Ledger. "We also have lots of options such as mini and regular doughnut holes with or without sprinkles for children."

Shipley Do-Nuts National Doughnut Day special:

Shipley will be giving away just one free glazed doughnut to every customer at both Jackson-area locations.

Locations:

213 Promenade Blvd., Flowood

775 Lake Harbour Drive, No. 157, Ridgeland

Star Donuts & Coffee

Hot and cold drip coffees

Known as a quiet little doughnut shop located in West Jackson, Star Donuts & Coffee serves classic doughnuts.

Locations:

2920 John R. Lynch St., Suite A, Jackson

Donut Palace

The Donut Palace bills itself as not just a doughnut place. They also serve croissants sandwiches, burritos, beverages and more.

Locations:

119 Colony Crossing, Ste. 880, Madison

5651 MS-25, Flowood

702 E. Northside Drive, Clinton

1530 W. Government St., Ste A, Brandon

Donut Barn

The Donut Barn is a family-owned doughnut business that offers a variety of different doughnuts at reasonable prices.

"I love that It's a family-owned business and everyone, even the employees are always so nice," Amya Cokeler, a customer told the Clarion Ledger. "I try to make sure I support businesses like this."

Location:

1069 US-51, Ste. D, Madison

