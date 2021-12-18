We're calling it: This massage gun for $21 is the best last-minute Christmas deal gift of the season
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It's no wonder that massage guns have become wildly popular in the past two years. Face it: We live in an incredibly stressful time. It's enough to make us walking slabs of agita. Well, sorry to break it to you, but the holidays are here, and you know what that means: more stress. More fun, too, perhaps, but more pressure, rushing around, and anxiety. So, it'll get worse before it gets better. How about getting yourself some relief?
Even better question: How 'bout getting a top-of-the-line remedy for your musculoskeletal ills for a discount price? We give you the FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, now just $21 at Walmart, down from its usual price of $50. That's a whopping 58 percent off! Bet you're feeling more relaxed already...
Got a varsity runner, footballer or gymnast in your brood? Maybe a spouse who hits it hard on the weekends? The FitRx Muscle Massage Gun will make an excellent holiday gift for those fitness warriors.
But ask anyone who spends multiple hours behind the wheel, or eight-plus hours slaving over a hot laptop, how their neck, shoulders and back feel at quitting time. We bet you'll hear horror stories of kinks, cramps and soreness to rival that of any dedicated athlete. So, yeah, this product's for anyone who pushes themselves all day and could use some muscle de-tensing. Which is everyone.
Says a fan: "Very strong and powerful massage gun. Got it for my husband. He was having a lot of neck pain from doing work on his computer...He now massages it every night before going to bed and it makes it feel a lot better."
Regular massaging helps not only with pain and stiffness; it also increases blood circulation and has mental relaxation benefits as well. The FitRx Muscle Massage Gun works wonders post-workout — or post-work—but also can be used to loosen up muscles beforehand.
It comes with four massage heads and six speeds, allowing for a wide variety of sensations and accesses the hardest-to-reach areas. Plus, it weighs less than two pounds and comes in a convenient carrying case that makes it easy to take with you to work, the gym, and even on road trips.
"This is a must-have for tired and stiff muscles," writes one delighted customer. "I love it so much I took it to work and ended up using it on my co-workers who mostly work 12-hour shifts, and half the staff just ordered in online!"
Now, does that convince you to add one to your shopping cart? It should!
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
RCA 40-inch Class FHD 1080p Roku LED Smart TV, $218 (was $280), walmart.com
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED 4K 2160p LED Smart TV, $1,798 (was $2,798), walmart.com
LG 77-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p OLED Smart TV, $2,497 (was $3,199), walmart.com
Vizio 40-inch Class FHD 1080p LED Smart TV, $246 (was $415), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD 2160p LED Smart TV, $498 (was $648), walmart.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (was $280), walmart.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (was $250), walmart.com
Philips Fidelio L3 Over-ear Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation Pro+, $220 (was $350), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $79 (was $150), walmart.com
Video game deals:
Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox Series X for Xbox One, $53 (was $70), walmart.com
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
MLB: The Show 21 for PlayStation 4, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Lego: The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Spyro Reignited Trilogy for Xbox One, $26 (was $40), walmart.com
Smart-home deals:
Roku Express, $19 (was $29), walmart.com
Merkury Innovations A19 Smart White LED Bulb 3-Pack, $5 (was $17), walmart.com
Night Owl Bluetooth 4 Channel 4K Wired DVR & 4 Wired Light Cameras, $145 (was $188), walmart.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover Smartwash Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine, $139 (was $300), walmart.com
Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Hard Floor Washer, $125 (was $199), walmart.com
Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $149 (was $199), walmart.com
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $149), walmart.com
Bissell PowerForce Turbo Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, $69 (was $101), walmart.com
Fashion deals:
By Design Women’s Funnel-Neck Print Sweater, $10 (was $30), walmart.com
Kate Spade PXRUA160 Margaux Large Adult Female Satchel, $179 (was $358), walmart.com
Lissome Women's 3 Piece Pajama Set, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja Supra Kitchen System® BL780 Blender/Food Processor, $149 (was $218), walmart.com
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $79 (was $100), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Floral 14-Piece Melamine Baking Set, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
Beauty deals:
Son & Park Beauty Cleansing Water and Skin Toner, $19 (was $30), walmart.com
Braun Silk·expert Pro 3 PL3111 Women's IPL, $200 (was $250), walmart.com
Bed Head Tourmaline Ceramic Deep Hair Waver, $19 (was $30), walmart.com
Belmint Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat, $90 (was $139), walmart.com
Oral-B Smart 1500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
Bedding deals:
Hallmart Collectibles Full/Queen 7-Piece Comforter Set, $35 (was $70), walmart.com
Hotel Style 600 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Solid Print Bedding Set, $25 (was $45), walmart.com
Sunbeam Electric Blanket Loftec Throw, $45 (was $55), walmart.com
Lucid Flex Loft Pillow With Removable Memory Foam Core Bed Pillow, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Mellanni Pillow Shams Set of 2, $15 (was $20), walmart.com
Toys deals:
Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse, $50 (was $80), walmart.com
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack, $50 (was $80), walmart.com
VTech Sit-to-Stand Learn and Discover Table, $20 (was $35), walmart.com
Baby Alive Baby Go Bye Bye, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Need to whip up a gift that arrives by X-mas? This favorite KitchenAid mixer is $80 off
This heated poncho wrap is the perfect cozy gift — and it will arrive in time for Christmas!
Large noggin? Protect yourself against Omicron with these great deals on XL face masks
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.