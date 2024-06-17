Fitness @ KT Black holds 5K/1K Run/Walk during Route 66 festivities

This year's Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo, which took place June 6-15, was capped with a 5K run/walk hosted by Fitness @ KT Black and a daylong celebration on Saturday. The run/walk down part of the iconic Route 66 Mother Road was held in the morning ahead of the day's grand finale celebration presented by Amarillo National Bank in the historic district. For more on the festival, see https://www.visitamarillo.com/events/route-66/ .

Participants start the run in the Fitness @ KT Black 5K Run, which was part of the Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo. The event was held Saturday morning, and proceeds will benefit Hope Lives Here.

Tanner Urlacher and Rici Galdean get a photo taken before the Fitness @ KT Black 5K/1K Run/Walk on Saturday morning in Amarillo.

Participants start the run in the Fitness @ KT Black 5K Run, which was part of this year's Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo. Proceeds from Saturday morning's event will benefit Hope Lives Here.

Participants get a group photo before the Fitness @ KT Black 5K/1K Run/Walk on Saturday morning. The Texas Route 66 Festival event raised funds for the Hope Lives Here organization.

Participants run in the Fitness @ KT Black 5K Run, which was part of this year's Texas Route 66 Festival. The Saturday morning event's proceeds will benefit Hope Lives Here.

Participants walk on 6th Street early Saturday during the Fitness @ KT Black 1K Walk, which was part of the Texas Route 66 Festival this year.

Runners run along 6th Street Saturday morning for the Fitness @ KT Black 5K/1K Run/Walk, which was part of the Texas Route 66 Festival and benefitting the Hope Lives Here organization.

Ricardo Aguilar crosses the finish line first Saturday morning during the Fitness @ KT Black 5K/1K Run/Walk, which was part of the Texas Route 66 Festival and benefitting the Hope Lives Here organization.

Ricardo Aguilar crosses the finish line first Saturday morning in the Fitness @ KT Black 5K/1K Run/Walk, which was part of the Texas Route 66 Festival and benefitting the Hope Lives Here organization.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Fitness @ KT Black holds 5K/1K Run/Walk during Texas Route 66 Festival