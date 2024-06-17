Fitness @ KT Black holds 5K/1K Run/Walk during Route 66 festivities
Amarillo Globe-News
This year's Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo, which took place June 6-15, was capped with a 5K run/walk hosted by Fitness @ KT Black and a daylong celebration on Saturday. The run/walk down part of the iconic Route 66 Mother Road was held in the morning ahead of the day's grand finale celebration presented by Amarillo National Bank in the historic district. For more on the festival, see https://www.visitamarillo.com/events/route-66/ .
