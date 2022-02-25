'This is a must-have': Your new favorite recovery tool is just $48 at Amazon right now

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The simplest piece of equipment with long-lasting results. (Photo: Amazon)

It has been said time and time again that one of the best ways to prevent injuries and aches before and after a workout is to engage in active recovery. Whether that means stretching or using a device that targets specific muscles, even a 10-minute routine makes all the difference.

Not all tools are created equal, but we found one on Amazon that packs some extra benefits. Not to mention, it's almost $12 off. Originally priced at $60, you can get the Fitindex Vibrating Foam Roller for $48.50!

Amazon will give you free shipping too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, plus exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$48.50 $60 at Amazon

The features in this are worth perking your ears up for. The roller boasts three unique wave patterns: of increasing widths. Unlike most foam rollers, the FITINDEX Vibrating Foam Roller also has five powerful speed levels with easy frequency conversions. Because it's made of high-density textured foam, it'll maintain its muscle-penetrating power for years. And, at only three pounds, it's great for on-the-go, too — toss it into the included bag when you head off for that long weekend or summer seaside vacay.

Instant relief with the push of a button. (Photo: Amazon)

A professional ballet dancer and happy customer lauded the product for improving their flexibility. "The 5 levels of intensity make it unique and adjustable for feet, calves, hamstrings, etc," they added. "I’m a professional ballet dancer, and it really makes a difference for warming up, recovery and my flexibility. I’ve had a few vibrating foam rollers in the past, but this one is by far the best! It is a bit smaller than most, which makes it easier to use and store! It also comes with a carrying bag, which is awesome if you need to take it with you on the go! I highly recommend the Fitindex brand!"

Story continues

Another fan turned plenty of eyes at the gym when they took it out the bag: "I was looking for a new foam roller, since I’m just now getting back into the gym, when I stumbled across a section of vibrating rollers.... I picked this one due to the price and convincing product description, and I have to say, this is one of the best workout-related investments I’ve made in my 10 years of training.... I pulled it out at the gym and people were curious to try it out. This is a must-have if you’re serious about training. One of those products you try out and wish you had years ago."

$48.50 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart home:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.