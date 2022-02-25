'This is a must-have': Your new favorite recovery tool is just $48 at Amazon right now
It has been said time and time again that one of the best ways to prevent injuries and aches before and after a workout is to engage in active recovery. Whether that means stretching or using a device that targets specific muscles, even a 10-minute routine makes all the difference.
Not all tools are created equal, but we found one on Amazon that packs some extra benefits. Not to mention, it's almost $12 off. Originally priced at $60, you can get the Fitindex Vibrating Foam Roller for $48.50!
Amazon will give you free shipping too.
The features in this are worth perking your ears up for. The roller boasts three unique wave patterns: of increasing widths. Unlike most foam rollers, the FITINDEX Vibrating Foam Roller also has five powerful speed levels with easy frequency conversions. Because it's made of high-density textured foam, it'll maintain its muscle-penetrating power for years. And, at only three pounds, it's great for on-the-go, too — toss it into the included bag when you head off for that long weekend or summer seaside vacay.
A professional ballet dancer and happy customer lauded the product for improving their flexibility. "The 5 levels of intensity make it unique and adjustable for feet, calves, hamstrings, etc," they added. "I’m a professional ballet dancer, and it really makes a difference for warming up, recovery and my flexibility. I’ve had a few vibrating foam rollers in the past, but this one is by far the best! It is a bit smaller than most, which makes it easier to use and store! It also comes with a carrying bag, which is awesome if you need to take it with you on the go! I highly recommend the Fitindex brand!"
Another fan turned plenty of eyes at the gym when they took it out the bag: "I was looking for a new foam roller, since I’m just now getting back into the gym, when I stumbled across a section of vibrating rollers.... I picked this one due to the price and convincing product description, and I have to say, this is one of the best workout-related investments I’ve made in my 10 years of training.... I pulled it out at the gym and people were curious to try it out. This is a must-have if you’re serious about training. One of those products you try out and wish you had years ago."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
