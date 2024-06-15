Fitch High School's Class of 2024 told to "cherish the connections they make"

Jun. 14—SCHOOL — Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton

Number of graduates: 246

Ceremony location: Fitch High School auditorium

Valedictorian Sean Reddy: "Behind every graduate is a group of supporters and loved ones who got them here today. No matter how hard you have worked, no one graduates alone. Your friends, teachers, and family members have all inspired you to want the best for yourself."

Salutatorian Aiden Choi: "Remember what you enjoyed about your adolescence, so you can carry it forward. Wherever you are off to next, cherish the connections you make. Even if you never make a global impact with your actions, you can touch the hearts of your peers forever. Dedicate time to having fun between the moments of chaos. You will never be a kid again, but if you shape your future to nurture yourself, you won't need to be."

Class President Calvin McCoy, III: "We have already conquered so much more than the average graduate. We must also believe in our abilities to overcome any incoming challenges that the world could present. I urge you to create compassion and empathy in any environment you face, ensuring that you are not just for yourself but a productive and caring citizen of the world.

Class Speaker Gillian Riley: "Life is going to be hard, I can tell you that right now, but if we continue to live in the present moment, we will be able to rise and persevere through anything that is thrown at us. Do not worry about what is to come, because you know deep down that you have been instilled with the strength to withstand any chaos that comes with life. Don't wish time away worrying about what's next. As said by Albert Einstein, "The best preparation for the future is to live as if there were none.""

Principal Matthew Brown: "I have no doubt that the Class of 2024 will be elite. However, on this path and when you reach your level of elite, never stop being humble. Be kind to everyone you meet, you love, you rely on, you work with and you work for. For it is this kindness that they will most remember you by."

Other highlights: The class includes the first graduating Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps class, the first graduating class of EMT students, and 30 multilingual seniors who earned the Seal of Biliteracy. The class was awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

Robert E. Fitch High School graduates

Kaleigh Regan Allen

Gabriella Jean Amaral

Zoë K. Antipas

Miles Richard Appleby

Lily Ann Arias

Isabelle Bleu Asciolla

Cameron Thompson Ball

Jolie Ann Bancroft

Jack Joseph Barie

Dylan Jordan Beebe

Kalven Beeson

Olivia Bence

Chase Nicholas Beyus

Kaitlynne Boggs

Aiden P. Bordelon

Luke James Bowen

McKenna Anne Brainerd

Elaina Meredith Brookhart

Isaiah R. Brown

Colin T. Burzycki

Sydney Nicole Butler

Sophia Angeline Cabral

Dani Esteban Campos Parra

Tessa Lee Cantone

Nicolle Cardona Navarro

Angie Yajaira Cardona

Kenneth Marcos Carter

Casey R. Castleberry

Olivia Grace Castleberry

Keegan Dominick Celtruda

Joslynn Centeno

Emma Lynn Chasteen

John Vincent Chirico

Aiden Hyunseung Choi

Madalyn Rayne Christina

Trevontae C. Clark

Benjamin Arden Claspell

Gianni Diego Colebut

Kali Rose Collins

Brandon Lee Conary

Estelle Elizabeth Connell

Aliza Coons

Abbie Marie Corbeil

Harrison Nolan Core

Roger Eduardo Coreas

Anjelina Marie Cruz

Omar Nicolas Cruz

Raziel Jareh Cruz

Sara Marie Currie

Lily Catherine Curtiss

Veer Tushar Dadarwala

Schanelle Victoria Davis

Matthew Ryan Deichler

Aidan M. Deschamps

Gabriella Soli Dimock

Isabella Rose Ditmore

Lila Rose Ditmore

Jordan Robert Doucette

Gianni Alejandro Martinez Drab

Lily Madeline Drake

Bernard Nathaniel Drayton

Charlotte Francis Driscoll

Julianna Marie Dsouza

Michelle Duhart

Ryan Thomas Dunning

Larissa Ann Dybala

Devon Charles Edwards

Jason D. Eloi

Joelle Amaya Esquilin

Percio Rafael Estrella Beltran

Priscilla Vicente Evora

Ashlee Sharon Fake

Aiden Joseph Fancher

Alani Kay Farris

Cole Anthony Faulkner

Edwin Manuel Ferrer

Allie Fetters

Adonis Javon Fine

Marissa Rose Finnegan

Jae'Ana Kayleese Fisher

Morgan Weber Fisher

Jacob Orin Francis

Josmary Francisco

Thomas M. Fraser Jr.

Avery Anne Frickman

Boden S. Frost

Julius Chun Yee Gant

Skylyn Garcia

Juliette Georges

Sonya Reana Gittens

Jacob M. Goes

Thomas-John A. Gomez

Tate A. Gordon

Lillianna Mae Graves

Shantel Stephanie Greaves

Maja Cheri Green

Yaniyah Chanté Greenidge

Lily Grace Griffin

Zayshawn Dylan Griffin

Lucas Bryan Gutschenritter

Ryan Michael Hamilton

Riley Elizabeth Harrington

Brianna Faith Harris

David Haakon Haugeto

Xavier Trinidad Arenas Hernandez

Melanie Marie Herrans-Polen

Matthew Boland Hobert

Adrianna Marie Houle

Amill T. Houston

Jusinia Hylton

Muhammad Ibraheem

Joseph Osahon Imasuen

Kyanah Isom

Dietrich Ian Jahns

Daniela Elizabeth Jara

Kylie Mckenna Jenkins

Kayla M. Johnson

Emma Lynn Jordon

Wichelande Julien

Benjamin Starr Kellogg

Alayna Kelly

Vanessa Kendrick

Mary Lyn Killian

Joshua King

Tobias Jesse Knapp

Samantha Rose Knauer

Tahjanae Amya Knight

Sophie Elizabeth Barbara Kollar

Saliyah Hasana Ladee

Amarie Terra Metz Lafreniere

Katherine Lam

Ryan Jeremy Lambert

Brad Larney

William Hugh Hunter Lee

Brandon Lemieux

Landin Tyler Leslie

Laura Rose Letellier

Alexander Marcel LeTroadec

Patrick Michael Lindy

Luke Gabriel Lively

Devin Lucas

Mary Ann Grace Maguire

Amyah Nayeli Manko

Kathleen Rose Marchand

Mallory Mae Marquardt

Luis A. Marrero

Jenna Michelle Martin

Keishia Pare Martinez

Mell E. Martinez Mesa

Calvin McCoy III

Octavian Thaddaeus McIntosh

Catherine Anne McKenna

Logan Mark Meenan

Alannis D. Melendez Reynoso

Eleanor D. Menezes

Jeffrey Brandon Meuse

Julia Christina Mielguj

Timothy Frank Miller

Miles Sani Mitchell

Vincent Anthony Morabito

Trace Alexander Morales

Jennifer Daniela Morocho Sanchez

Poonam Kakasaheb Nandiwale

Erica Frances Nicklin

Pia-Loreaze Nicolas

Ryan Edison Obregon

Matthew Oquendo

Annalise Elizabeth Otano

Sophia Rose Harrington Pacheco

Henacie M. Papadopoulos

Daniela Alessandra Parada Amaya

Riya Alkesh Patel

Sakhi Patel

Shailen Viren Patel

Benjamin S. Perry

Ethan P. Peterson

Ashley Nicole Poplawski

Emma Christine Powers

Christina Alexandria Priester

Abygale R. Puller

Ronnie Ray Quintero Jr.

Mariah Radavitch

Sean Daniel Reddy

Katheryn Emily Regan

Aniya Sole Reyes

Sarai Chayyah Ariel Rezendes

Collin Steven Riley

Gillian Chase Riley

Elizabeth Robin Rix

Meleeya Skye Robbins

Zaid Jibril Robledo

Alexis Reality Rodriguez

Isaiah Rodriguez

Jazlyn May Rodriguez

Mason James Rolocut

Rafael Alejandro Romero

Evelyn Renee Ryan

Noor Un Nisa Saiyed

Allison Angelique Sanchez Cabrero

Tyler Seth Sanderson

Jaylene Maribel Santos

Andrés Vineet Sardar

Alicia Nicole Saul

Riley Morgan Sawyer

Annabelle Elizabeth Schafer

Morgan Jai Schuyler

Aniah Janae Scott

Anthony Jamil Scruggs-Phillips

Fiza Shariff

Allysiah Kiana Sheffield

Chassidy Jalilah Sheffield

Maxwell Nizir Shell

Kyan Michael Shikashio

William Lamont Shoulars

Elliott Singer

Dre'Ana Barbara Denise Singleton

Liz Nahomy Sisalima Reyes

Kaylee Michelle Smith

Grace N. Son

Nicholas Edward Sousa

Trinity Aeryn Sweat

Kera Alece Virginia Takach

Analise Marie Terry

Zander Michael Timmerman

Angelina M. Torcia

Jesse L Torruella-Hudson

Kayleen Trevino

Jose Orlando Yutaka Tsutae De Sousa Vieira Lourenco

Promise Shantel Monique Tunstall

Donte Michael Valentine

Robert Vetter

Christian Bolalin Victorino

William Andrew Vieu III

Brenden Paul Vine

Nathan Thomas Virtue

Nathan Michael Christopher Wagner

Elijah Fraser Walters

Jeffrey Edward Ward

Hannah Rose Warner

Angelina Maria Watts

Coltan Crews White

Jonathan Bradford White

Nae'King Larenze Wise

Mason Eli Woodhams

Isaiah Alexzander Wreede

Erik Thomas Wtulich