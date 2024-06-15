Fitch High School's Class of 2024 told to "cherish the connections they make"
Jun. 14—SCHOOL — Robert E. Fitch High School in Groton
Number of graduates: 246
Ceremony location: Fitch High School auditorium
Valedictorian Sean Reddy: "Behind every graduate is a group of supporters and loved ones who got them here today. No matter how hard you have worked, no one graduates alone. Your friends, teachers, and family members have all inspired you to want the best for yourself."
Salutatorian Aiden Choi: "Remember what you enjoyed about your adolescence, so you can carry it forward. Wherever you are off to next, cherish the connections you make. Even if you never make a global impact with your actions, you can touch the hearts of your peers forever. Dedicate time to having fun between the moments of chaos. You will never be a kid again, but if you shape your future to nurture yourself, you won't need to be."
Class President Calvin McCoy, III: "We have already conquered so much more than the average graduate. We must also believe in our abilities to overcome any incoming challenges that the world could present. I urge you to create compassion and empathy in any environment you face, ensuring that you are not just for yourself but a productive and caring citizen of the world.
Class Speaker Gillian Riley: "Life is going to be hard, I can tell you that right now, but if we continue to live in the present moment, we will be able to rise and persevere through anything that is thrown at us. Do not worry about what is to come, because you know deep down that you have been instilled with the strength to withstand any chaos that comes with life. Don't wish time away worrying about what's next. As said by Albert Einstein, "The best preparation for the future is to live as if there were none.""
Principal Matthew Brown: "I have no doubt that the Class of 2024 will be elite. However, on this path and when you reach your level of elite, never stop being humble. Be kind to everyone you meet, you love, you rely on, you work with and you work for. For it is this kindness that they will most remember you by."
Other highlights: The class includes the first graduating Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps class, the first graduating class of EMT students, and 30 multilingual seniors who earned the Seal of Biliteracy. The class was awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.
