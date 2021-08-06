Score $45 off the Fitbit Versa 2 Activity Tracker — the lowest price on the web right now!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Score one of these for $45 off and really know what time it is.

Fitness trackers aren’t just for gym rats anymore. Anyone who has a heartbeat can and should prioritize their health and track their vitals for good measure (so to speak). Fitbit can help.

Today's special value at HSN, the Fitbit Versa 2 Activity Tracker is now on sale for $135, or $45 off. This is a 25 percent savings and the lowest price for this fitness tracker on the internet right now!

And if you’d rather not pay all at once (and, really, why should you?), HSN lets you opt for five 'Flex Pays' of just $27, with no interest at all. New to HSN? Get an additional $15 off with promo code HSN2021 at checkout. Plus, free shipping!

Here's the lowdown:

Monitor your health

Normally priced at $180, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a slim and undeniably sleek smartwatch/ fitness tracker/heart rate monitor for active, everyday use. It tracks calories burned, resting and active heart rate, steps, distance walked and more. The fitness tracker also syncs to your smartphone via the Fitbit app (Android or Apple iPhone) and Bluetooth, so you can call, text and easily keep tabs on your progress.

In fact, you can even store and play music on it, so you might as well leave your phone at home altogether when you head out for your daily workout. Your data, calories burned and steps will still be tracked and updated, as soon as the Fitbit Versa 2 is reunited with your smartphone.

Plus, it has an impressive battery life of up to four days (not hours, days!), so you don’t have to constantly charge it. It even has Alexa built-in, so you can get up-to-the minute weather reports and news before your workout with just the sound of your voice. Just ask Alexa, and she'll help!

"Wristwatch" doesn't begin to describe this life-monitoring wonder.

Not afraid of water

This fitness tracker is water-resistant at depths up to 164 feet (50 meters). So you can take it for a swim...or at least not freak out if you forget to take it off before jumping in the pool.

Story continues

Sleeping and shopping buddy

By night, the Fitbit Versa 2 tracks your sleep cycle, which is great for those trying to figure out how to get the right amount of z's. And come morning, simply leave your wallet at home and use digital Fitbit Pay to get a cup of coffee on your way back from your walk.

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in your choice of Black or Copper Rose (available on waitlist).

