The time is now! Get $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for Black Friday

There's nothing better than giving loved ones (yourself included) the gift of better health. Fitness-tracking smartwatches are what you need — and they keep getting better, smarter...and (right now) cheaper! The latest Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch tracks fitness and sleep, of course, but it's introduced a new feature: an all-day stress sensor that pinpoints moments of stress and offers pointers for managing it. And even though it's recently released, it's somehow $100 off at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Fitbit Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch $200 $300 Save $100 Take health into your own hands — and onto your own wrist. This smartwatch tracks stress, sleep, fitness, heart health (including irregular rhythms) and menstrual health, all while keeping you connected. Available in three colors (gray, white and pale blue), this sleek watch comes with bands in two sizes. $200 at Amazon

If you're familiar with Fitbits, you already know about their incentivizing step-counters and the helpful detailed sleep-tracking tools and guidance. And you've likely heard about the cool benefits of the free Fitbit Premium six-month trial, which includes personalized insights and loads of virtual exercise and meditation classes. But the Sense 2 takes good-health practices a step further and zeroes in on that looming culprit we call stress.

Both Sense models sense stress and offer ways to reduce it — but this latest Sense 2 (now 33% off!) takes that functionality a step further. The sleek-looking watch has added cEDA, or "continuous electrodermal activity," which is designed to keep tabs on moments that stressors crop up. These moments can be set to pop up as notifications, or (if that only adds to the stress) can be summarized at the end of the day. It works by coupling a rear electrical sensor with the optical heart-rate sensor. Pretty cool. There are also mindfulness features to help the wearer cope in the moment.

Time's running out! Nab the Fitbit Sense 2 for $200 (was $300) at Amazon's Black Friday sale going on now. (Photos: Amazon, Fitbit)

This five-star reviewer who wrote, "I love it" and raved about a laundry list of features, including the stress sensor — "IT WORKS" — shared a helpful video demonstrating several features.

The Sense 2 is smart too! It gives text and call notifications, and since Fitbit is now a part of Google, it can connect to Google Maps, Google Wallet and Alexa. It can even find your iPhone for you. Hot glory!

Now don't misunderstand: Even though it is billed as a "smartwatch" that can "accept and reject calls," you can't actually talk into your watch a la James Bond. You can "accept" and then pick up the call via another smart device or "reject" and send calls to voicemail. (The rep was even a bit perplexed by this, when I chatted with the help center.) Notifications will suffice for most of us.

It's loaded with features and even if you gifted this to someone who only used half of them (mayhaps, your folks or your luddite spouse), it would be eye-opening and motivating. A five-star shopper reported, "I don't use all the bells and whistles like the young whipper-snappers these days, but for the few apps I do use, it's flawless...ECG monitor, heart rate, steps, calories burned (if I'm dieting), weather, message notifications and Alexa when I need to translate millennial speak!! Haha!"

Shoppers also love the six-plus-day battery life and speedy charging. "A week later I still haven't charged it! 26% battery left!" raved a fan. "That is totally WILD and unheard of. My husband charges his smart watch every single day."

All three colors are on sale now at Amazon's Black Friday sale, which is already going strong. No time like the present to get this giftable Fitbit!

