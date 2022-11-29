We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got leg or foot pain? Amazon shoppers call this massager 'heaven' — and it's 50% off, today only

Derek Arbogast
·2 min read

Being active is important for your health and lifestyle but there is a downside of all that fitness fun: your feet, ankles and calves sometime take a beating. Even when it's the kind of soreness that "hurts so good," it still, well, hurts. All of which is to say: We need relief! And Amazon is here with a deal to help. The Fit King Foot and Leg Massager is a miracle worker that massages, kneads and heats stressed, seized-up muscles and joints. Just for today, it's 50% off!

Fit King

Fit King Foot and Leg Massager

$88$180Save $92
Save 50% off this popular foot and leg massager. It features three massage modes and 10 techniques to help you unwind.
$88 at Amazon

Powerful, versatile and gentle when it needs to be, it's like treating your south-of-the-torso self to a spa day...all from the comfort of your living room. Speaking of treats: Amazon is now offering this genius machine for just $88 — down from $180. By the way: Other Fit King massagers are on sale today, but this is the deal you really don't want to miss.

The King Fit massager brings sweet relief to your feet, ankles and calves after a long day's work (or fun). It operates at three levels of intensity and three distinct settings: Sequence, Circulation and Whole Modes. There's something for every lower-body complaint.

leg and foot massager
Get a massage in the comfort of your own home. (Photo: Amazon)

No wonder it's garnered more than 3,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. "These are the best for swollen legs and feet," a happy customer said. "The massaging action feels great, I can use all three levels of power, and sometimes treat myself to a couple of 15-minute sessions at a time. Easy to use the controller, and the results are worth the struggling into the leg cuffs. I prefer if someone helps me pull the leg cuffs up, but I can do it on my own. I use them in a recliner so that helps."

A fellow fan said that they can "finally sleep" after struggling with restless legs syndrome. "I’d try everything, to stretching before bed, during the day, self massages and even sleeping on the couch with my legs up on the back rest to try to get some relief," they wrote. "THIS PRODUCT is my new LOVE! Feels wonderful, and when I say it puts me to sleep? Man, it puts me out! I love it!"

Another satisfied shopper kept it simple, saying, "Ahhhhh, Heaven... "

Again, this deal is only for today. Get your own foot and leg massager — and some relief — at a nice discount while you can.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

