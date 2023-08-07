Fit for a King? Elvis Presley’s Mink Coat Sells for Over $160,000 at Auction

Auction house Henry Aldridge & Son, in Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, recently sold Elvis Presley’s leather and mink coat for more than $163,000 (£128,000) to a US collector. The auction estimate was £10,000 to £15,000.

According to the auction listing, the rock-and-roll icon wore the custom garment the year of his death in 1977; it was given to Mike Alden, the brother of Ginger Alden, Elvis’s fiancée. The 47-inch-long coat was eventually donated to a nationwide raffle and won by a single mother of four in 2006.

More from Robb Report

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told Bloomberg News: “For me it encapsulates the glamour of 1970s Vegas, Elvis in a mink coat.”

The auction listing also features two letters of authenticity from Ginger’s sister Rosemary Alden Starkey and Graceland Authenticated, as well as a press clipping about raffle winner Mary Hill, featuring a photo of her wearing the leather and mink coat.

Other Elvis Presley items sold by Henry Aldridge & Son on August 5 include a pewter cigar box; a Sainte Anne De Beaupre gold, diamond, and ruby medallion and chain; a gold, diamond, and sapphire owl-shaped ring that sold for £14,000; and seat belts from his 1960 MGA sports car.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.