I shop for a living, and I'm obsessed with these bestselling Fiskars pruners — they're down to $12

If you're a seasoned gardener, I don't need to tell you that having a great set of pruning shears will uncover magical landscapes. But if you're new to the wild world of home horticulture, I found a deal that can turn a jungle into a primrose path: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Fiskars pruning shears are just $12, down from $21 — that's a 43% savings! I own these shears and am completely obsessed. Keep reading to see why these make the "cut."

Amazon Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears $12 $21 Save $9 These shears have an ergonomic design with a non-slip grip and the all-steel blade has a rust-resistant coating for easy clipping. $12 at Amazon

I live in a tiny Brooklyn apartment so I don’t have my own garden, but I love buying flowers from my local market. For years, I tried using regular scissors and I’d get so frustrated because no matter how much force I used, they wouldn’t snap my flowers’ stems smoothly.

Finally, I thought, ‘Enough is enough!’ and found these fantastic Fiskars shears online for just $14. And with more than 30,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, I knew I had stumbled upon something special. I’ve owned them for a few years now and they work perfectly every single time. They have a soft, easy nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and prevent the blades from rusting, which experienced gardeners say cut like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to.

"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Friskars it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too ... I am ordering another one today ... Yes, it's that good."

"I was looking for a nicer pair of shears after my old ones broke," wrote another five-star fan. "OMG! What an upgrade! These shears are effortless to use. Makes my pruning chores soooo much easier on my hands! Makes it more enjoyable with less hand fatigue. They are also well built and I expect them to last a very, very long time."

These on-sale Fiskars pruning shears will help you get your yard in shape. Snap these snippers up for just $12. (Photo: Amazon)

The self-cleaning sap groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners.

"I have some stubborn soft green hedges that have outlived two sets of pruning shears," reported a satisfied customer. "These are proving to be the sturdiest and most gunk resistant of the types I've tried. A previous brand would constantly get mashed bark and leaves stuck in the base of the shears making it impossible to fully open or close them. These are stronger built and snip through anything without allowing the fibers to become lodged."

I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I'm not using them, and other gardeners appreciate that, too.

"Very sharp, provides an easy, clean cut," shared a delighted shopper. "Being able to quickly lock the pruners and slip them into a pocket was very convenient."

What's better than a sharp set of gardening shears at a discount? Shears that come with a lifetime warranty — and lucky for you, these do!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $11 $27 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Avapow Car Jump Starter $84 $120 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader $23 $27 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $120 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Vacuum $20 $25 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop $90 $98 Save $8 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $35 $40 Save $5 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $275 Save $96 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $7 $16 Save $9 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set – 8 Inch $27 $37 Save $9 See at Amazon

McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $130 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

Home

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan $57 $70 Save $13 See at Amazon

ToLife Air Purifier $50 $70 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell MYair 2-Pack Air Purifiers $100 $175 Save $75 See at Amazon