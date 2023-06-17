I shop for a living, and I'm obsessed with these bestselling Fiskars pruners — they're down to $12
If you're a seasoned gardener, I don't need to tell you that having a great set of pruning shears will uncover magical landscapes. But if you're new to the wild world of home horticulture, I found a deal that can turn a jungle into a primrose path: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Fiskars pruning shears are just $12, down from $21 — that's a 43% savings! I own these shears and am completely obsessed. Keep reading to see why these make the "cut."
Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears
These shears have an ergonomic design with a non-slip grip and the all-steel blade has a rust-resistant coating for easy clipping.
I live in a tiny Brooklyn apartment so I don’t have my own garden, but I love buying flowers from my local market. For years, I tried using regular scissors and I’d get so frustrated because no matter how much force I used, they wouldn’t snap my flowers’ stems smoothly.
Finally, I thought, ‘Enough is enough!’ and found these fantastic Fiskars shears online for just $14. And with more than 30,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, I knew I had stumbled upon something special. I’ve owned them for a few years now and they work perfectly every single time. They have a soft, easy nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and prevent the blades from rusting, which experienced gardeners say cut like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to use, even if you can't garden like you used to.
"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Friskars it's snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too ... I am ordering another one today ... Yes, it's that good."
"I was looking for a nicer pair of shears after my old ones broke," wrote another five-star fan. "OMG! What an upgrade! These shears are effortless to use. Makes my pruning chores soooo much easier on my hands! Makes it more enjoyable with less hand fatigue. They are also well built and I expect them to last a very, very long time."
The self-cleaning sap groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners.
"I have some stubborn soft green hedges that have outlived two sets of pruning shears," reported a satisfied customer. "These are proving to be the sturdiest and most gunk resistant of the types I've tried. A previous brand would constantly get mashed bark and leaves stuck in the base of the shears making it impossible to fully open or close them. These are stronger built and snip through anything without allowing the fibers to become lodged."
I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I'm not using them, and other gardeners appreciate that, too.
"Very sharp, provides an easy, clean cut," shared a delighted shopper. "Being able to quickly lock the pruners and slip them into a pocket was very convenient."
What's better than a sharp set of gardening shears at a discount? Shears that come with a lifetime warranty — and lucky for you, these do!
Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears
The easy-lock feature keeps these shut tight when they aren't in use.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$11$27Save $16 with coupon
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Avapow Car Jump Starter$84$120Save $36 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
Motopower MP69033 Car OBD2 Scanner Code Reader$23$27Save $4 with coupon
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$26$45Save $19 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100$120Save $20 with coupon
AstroAI Car Vacuum$20$25Save $5 with coupon
Shark VM252 VacMop Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop$90$98Save $8
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$400Save $290 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$35$40Save $5
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum$179$275Save $96
Kitchen
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$7$16Save $9
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$11$30Save $19
Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set – 8 Inch$27$37Save $9
McCook MC29 15-Piece Knife Set$50$130Save $80 with coupon
Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer$120$170Save $50
Meater Plus Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer$80$100Save $20
Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer$10$17Save $7
Home
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$9$20Save $11 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow$30$60Save $30
Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan$57$70Save $13
ToLife Air Purifier$50$70Save $20 with coupon
Bissell MYair 2-Pack Air Purifiers$100$175Save $75
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102$200Save $98