Fishers Foods updates wine area, adds to food offerings in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TWP. – Stark County's only independent, family-owned grocery store is making significant changes to its store and operation, putting a focus on quality and customer service.

Fishers Foods, with its only remaining store located at 5215 Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Township, is working to enhance both the food it offers and the service those who shop there receive.

“My grandfather and father instilled in me the importance of quality,” said Alex Fisher, vice president and treasurer of Fishers Foods, who oversees the day-to-day operations.

Alex Fisher, vice president and treasurer of Fishers Foods, says the Fulton Drive NW store in Jackson Township will be expanding its selection of natural wines.

The store is enhancing its made-in-house offerings with new menu items and additional staff. Chef Roman Moretti is spearheading these improvements as a food consultant, emphasizing better quality and operational efficiency.

The deli, known for its scratch-made options, has a dedicated following. Popular items include chicken salad, macaroni salad, potato salad, ham salad and pasta salad. Other favorites are the Fishers Green Goddess, spinach dip, deli sandwich spread, and assorted cheese spreads. As part of the store enhancements, the deli will now be integrated into the marketplace.

Fishers Foods deli and marketplace area, always a favorite for customers, will be expanding at the Fulton Drive NW store in Jackson Township.

Marketplace favorites include Asian food offerings, broasted chicken and JoJos, beer-battered fish and hushpuppies (available Tuesdays and Fridays). Fisher, with Moretti’s assistance, plans to significantly expand the Asian menu with an Asian grill menu and other offerings.

Fishers Foods consulting chef Roman Moretti, left, and pastry chef Christina Mariola show off some of the Asian grill menu items and the bakery's cherry cheesecake and pink lemonade cupcakes.

Additionally, a new pastry chef, Christina Mariola, has joined the team to lead the bakery department’s improvements. Longtime favorites like smiley face cookies, pizza dough, hamburger buns, and hotdog buns will continue to delight customers.

The wine department is also expanding, allowing for a broader selection of wines, including new regions and trending natural wines, hand-curated by Alex Fisher. These natural wines, made with minimal intervention, are gaining popularity worldwide.

Fishers Foods has expanded its beer and wine department, with a larger amount of wine offerings at the Jackson Township store.

“We are committed to finding better ways to serve our customers as we move forward,” said Fisher, who represents the fourth generation of the family-operated business. “Our goal is to innovate and improve while honoring our history and the qualities that have made Fishers a community staple for generations.”

Further enhancements are planned for the OHLQ State Liquor store, beer department and produce area.

