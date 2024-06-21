First Wingzone restaurant opening in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new hot chicken and wings restaurant is opening soon on Austin Bluffs Parkway, and will be operated by an Air Force Academy graduate and his wife.

Wing Zone Hot Chicken & Wings is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders, served in four heat levels: plain, mild, medium, and hot. The menu features a variety of award-winning sauces for the original and hand-breaded boneless wings.

The new location is set to open on June 25 at 3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the intersection of Academy Boulevard. It will be the first for the chain in the Pikes Peak Region.

The grand opening will feature a spin-the-wheel contest to win free prizes and menu items. Customers will also get six free boneless wings when they sign up for text deals at wingzone.com.

The new Wing Zone is operated by its managing partners and Colorado Springs locals, Ron and Christen Sanders. Ron is a 1985 graduate of the Air Force Academy and served over 40 years in the Air Force and national security field. Meanwhile, Christen has spent over 20 years in the restaurant industry, playing a leading role in opening several Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops throughout the Colorado Springs community over the last few years.

“The Springs have become our home, and we are so excited to be able to open this new high-quality option for those looking to delicious chicken wings, at incredible speeds,” said Ron. “With Wing Zone, we’ll be able to offer new customers our wide variety of delicious flavors that provide a multitude of experiences and options for everyone.”

Dry rub flavors include Garlic Parm, Nashville Hot, Salt and Vinegar, and Lemon Pepper Tajin. Sauce flavors include Buffalo, Honey Q, Korean BBQ, Thai Chili, Zone Sauce, and Louisiana Lemon Pepper, Wing Zone’s hottest sauce.

