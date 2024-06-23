First time: July Fourth drone show at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Collier's is July 6

Fourth of July celebrations will look a little different in Collier County this year.

Paradise Coast Sports Complex from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, will host one of the county's first large-scale drone shows to celebrate the country's independence. The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, remote control cars, laser tag, face painting and live music.

Fast facts

The actual drone show begins at 9 p.m. and will go for about 15 minutes

The event is free to the community

A publicity photo from Sky Elements, the company putting on the 4th of July weekend show "Drones in Paradise" at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. The show will feature hundreds of small, lighted drones making colorful designs and animations in the air.

What we know about the show

The company responsible for the drones is Sky Elements, which specializes in drone content creation and advertising. Their shows have been featured on the NBC show "America's Got Talent," at several Major League Baseball stadiums and broken two Guinness World Records

The show will feature 300 drones, said Paradise Coast officials. Images will have Independence Day themes with animations such as the American flag, fireworks and eagles. Various other images related to paradise and sports will be present too.

Why drones instead of fireworks

Marissa Baker, Paradise Coast regional manager, said in an email that drone shows enhance creative possibilities and offer greater flexibility because they can create intricate patterns, animations and texts in the sky. Baker added that drone shows are also a more environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks.

