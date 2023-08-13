The First Teaser and Images for the 'Yellowstone' Spin-off Are Here

Paramount+ has dropped first-look images and the first teaser trailer for Yellowstone spin-off series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

In the 22-second teaser clip, actor David Oyelowo introduces himself as Bass Reeves, a real-life legendary U.S. outlaw of the post-Reconstruction era, of whom the anthology series is based on.



"I'm the law of this land, I'm Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves," states Oyelowo, who enters the shot riding on horseback, before breaking and entering into a property with a shotgun.

A montage of Oyelowo as Reeves fighting and firing shots at several enemies follow, before he concludes: "And your wicked days are gone".

12 first-look photos were also released in addition to the trailer, showing several other confirmed Lawmen: Bass Reeves cast members in character.

In addition to a first look at Oyelowo's Reeves, fans got their first glimpse of City on a Hill actress Lauren E Banks as Bass's wife, Jennie Reeves.

Perry Mason actor Shea Whigham is also seen in his role as George Reeves, who himself was once enslaved by Bass.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and King Richard star Demi Singleton were confirmed as cast members for Taylor Sheridan's spin-off series in February this year.

In June, The Walking Dead star Margot Bingham and True Blood's Dale Dickey were announced as additional cast members, alongside Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty and The Chi's Tosin Morohunfola.



Paramount+

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life," reads the show synopsis. "Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

David Oyelowo both stars and executively produces the Yellowstone spin-off.

The teaser trailer confirmed that Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be "streaming this fall," meaning fans don't have to wait too much longer to see another outing from the Yellowstone universe.

